Delhi Metro Initiates Action Against Ticket Operator For Financial Misconduct

Recently, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has responded to a video circulating online that exposes alleged financial misconduct done by the ticket Office Machine (TOM) operator at the Nirman Vihar Metro station.

Taking to X, DMRC said “A video is in circulation regarding an act of financial mishandling by a Ticket Office Machine (TOM) Operator at the Nirman Vihar Metro station. Upon receiving the complaint, DMRC took immediate cognizance of the matter, and after a thorough investigation, the concerned employee was identified as a contractual operator employed by an agency named M/s Nuvision Commercial & Escort Services (NCES).”

Later, the operator got dismissed, and in addition, a penalty has been imposed on the contractor under the ‘Service Deficiency Memo’ clause of the contract.

Following this incident, DMRC mandated that station personnel conduct regular and surprise checks at TOM counters to prevent future incidents.

Notably, DMRC advised passengers to verify the exact amount of change returned to them before leaving the counters.

(With Inputs From ANI)