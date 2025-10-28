Disturbing Viral Video: Doctor Extracts Live Cockroach From Little Boy’s Ear In Cambodia, The Visuals Will Leave You Stunned

A case in Cambodia in Phnom Penh has become viral, where a doctor has managed to remove a live cockroach that was lodged in the ear of a young boy.

The strange incident happened on October 23 when the mother of the boy took him to the local clinic after he had complained that there was pain in his ear and a ringing noise that was continuously making him feel bad.

Doctor Removes Live Cockroach From Boy’s Ear in Cambodia

The local media news showed that the doctor first suspected a small ear infection but was shocked to find a cockroach crawling and hiding inside the ear canal of the child. The insect was alive and moving hence making the process of extracting it very difficult.

In a video of the extraction process, the doctor is operating a medical suction device to remove the insect with a lot of care not to damage the ear. After a few anxious minutes the doctor succeeded in extracting the cockroach intact.

After the surgery, the physician ordered the mother to ensure that she takes good care of her house and to have her son have his ears examined regularly to prevent such accidents.

The disturbing images of the living insect being taken off have raised a lot of reactions on the internet and most social media users have been shockingly surprised and flown into anger.

The viral Air India incident

An unusual event that occurred in an Air India aircraft that was flown between Delhi and Dubai has attracted the attention of the internet. One of the crews was caught on video posting a note in the official cabin defect logbook on the aircraft saying that a live cockroach discovered in the plane during flight had been hanged to death.

It was allegedly found in the oddest entry on an Air India flight that was carrying out one of the busiest international routes of India, as of October 24, 2025. The photo of the handwritten note soon spread to social media, where it caused laughter, memes, and sarcastic responses as people could not guess that the official maintenance report was written in such a way.

