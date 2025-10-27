LIVE TV
Home > India > Uttar Pradesh Deadly Accident Caught On Video: Bus Rams Into A Motorcycle At Toll Plaza, Kills Two On The Spot

Uttar Pradesh Deadly Accident Caught On Video: Bus Rams Into A Motorcycle At Toll Plaza, Kills Two On The Spot

Two men were killed after a luxury bus hit their motorcycle at the Salemgarh toll plaza on the Kushinagar-Deoria highway. The victims, Abrar Ansari and his uncle Aleem Ansari, died instantly. Locals protested demanding action against the bus driver and compensation for the families.

Two killed as bus hits motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh (PHOTO: X)
Two killed as bus hits motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 27, 2025 18:11:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Uttar Pradesh Deadly Accident Caught On Video: Bus Rams Into A Motorcycle At Toll Plaza, Kills Two On The Spot

Police said two individuals were killed after a luxury bus struck their motorcycle in the Salemgarh toll plaza in the district on Sunday morning, October 26. 

The accident took place at approximately 9 am on the national highway between Kushinagar and Deoria, and within the limits of Tarya Sujan police station.

Bus Collides With Bike on Kushinagar-Deoria Highway

This was the private luxury bus, which was on its way to Bihar through Delhi, which collided with motorcycle-borne Abrar Ansari (20) and his uncle Aleem Ansari (50), an official said, and the effects were so heavy that both men died on the spot.

Police File FIR After Deadly Bus-Motorcycle Crash

Shortly after the accident, the family members of the victims and the local people assembled at the toll plaza, held a demonstration and blocked the national highway, demanding that the bus driver be dealt with and that the families of those killed should be paid.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Tamkuhiraj, Akanksha Mishra and police officers of Tarya Sujan police station and Tamkuhiraj police station reached the scene and were able to calm down the crowd.

The bus is already in the hands of the police, and the bodies are being sent to a postmortem. According to Tarya Sujan SHO Dhanveer Singh, an FIR has been filed and an investigation is going on.

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 6:11 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Deadly Accident Caught On Video: Bus Rams Into A Motorcycle At Toll Plaza, Kills Two On The Spot

