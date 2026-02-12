Friday The 13th: Why Do People Consider This Date Unlucky? Know Real Reason, Shocking Beliefs And What To Avoid

Friday The 13th: The first Friday the 13th of 2026 is approaching, a date long associated with bad luck and eerie coincidences. For the superstitious, this calendar combination is enough to delay travel plans, avoid major decisions, or stay extra cautious.

This year brings an unusual twist. In 2026, the 13th falls on a Friday three times in February, March, and November, giving believers what some call a “triple dose” of misfortune.

Where Did This Fear Begin?

Religious Roots And The Number 13- One of the most widely cited origins of the superstition traces back to the Bible. At the Last Supper, 13 people, Jesus Christ and his 12 disciples, gathered on the night before his crucifixion. Judas Iscariot, who betrayed Jesus, is often associated with being the 13th guest.

Over time, the number 13 came to symbolise imbalance and imperfection, especially when compared to 12, a number traditionally viewed as complete, representing the 12 months of the year or the 12 zodiac signs.

The pairing of the number 13 with Friday, the day traditionally linked to Jesus’ crucifixion, is believed to have deepened the sense of unease surrounding the date.

Avoid These Friday The 13th Curses

For those who take Friday the 13th seriously, tradition suggests avoiding a few everyday actions believed to attract bad luck:

Opening an umbrella indoors: Many believe this invites misfortune into the home, as it is said to anger household spirits or disrupt positive energy.

Walking under a ladder: Often considered unlucky, this belief is partly linked to the triangle formed by a leaning ladder, a shape associated with the Holy Trinity in Christian symbolism, making it sacred.

Breaking a mirror: According to old folklore, a shattered mirror brings seven years of bad luck. Historically, mirrors were thought to reflect not just a person’s appearance, but also their soul.

A black cat crossing your path: While some cultures consider black cats a sign of prosperity, Western traditions often interpret the sight as a warning of impending misfortune.

Spilling salt: Accidentally knocking over salt is viewed as a bad omen. A common remedy suggests tossing a pinch over your left shoulder to ward off evil spirits.

The Knights Templar And A Royal Crackdown

Another historical event often linked to Friday the 13th occurred on October 13, 1307. On that day, King Philip IV of France ordered the arrest of hundreds of Knights Templar.

The powerful Catholic military order was accused of heresy, corruption, and immoral practices, allegations widely believed to have been politically motivated. The king, reportedly burdened by debt after wars with England, found an opportunity to target the wealthy order.

Many knights were tortured into confessions and later executed. The Grand Master, Jacques de Molay, was burned at the stake in Paris. Legend holds that before his death, he cursed those responsible for the persecution, a story that further fueled the mystique and fear surrounding the date.

Fear Across Cultures

The fear of Friday the 13th is so widespread that it has a scientific name: paraskevidekatriaphobia.

Interestingly, not all cultures fear Friday the 13th. In Spanish-speaking countries and Greece, Tuesday the 13th is considered unlucky. In Italy, Friday the 17th carries a similar reputation.

Superstition Or Coincidence?

While there is no scientific evidence proving Friday the 13th brings misfortune, the date continues to capture the public imagination. From horror films to urban legends, the combination of myth, religion, and history has cemented its reputation as the “unluckiest” day on the calendar.

