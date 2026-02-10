LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Scene Viral MMS: Truth Behind The Trending Scandal Explained

Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Scene Viral MMS: Truth Behind The Trending Scandal Explained

Sensational accusations like drug use and sexual misconduct are included in these claims which are spread via reaction videos and snippets on social media.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 10, 2026 10:49:35 IST

A digital scandal has hit the Philippines like a tsunami that has caused panic among both internet users and the government. Among the most noticeable ones, there is an alleged Gold Medalist Viral Video that has been trending on social media, on Facebook, and Telegram.

Fraudsters are said to be using the name and likeness of influencer Zyan Cabrera, or Jerriel Cry4zee, to spread malicious links in the name of a scandalous or leaked video. According to cybersecurity experts, these links belong to a phishing campaign that will bypass spam filters and redirect users to the counterfeit login pages or malware downloads with an aim of stealing credentials or compromising devices. The authorities stress that the alleged video does not exist and posts are bait to make unsuspecting individuals jeopardize their digital safety.

Meanwhile, vlogger Deen Chase has caused his own measuring rod by publishing unverified and explicit charges against high political figures, such as President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. Sensational accusations like drug use and sexual misconduct are included in these claims which are spread via reaction videos and snippets on social media. Although the posts are dramatic, forensic validation and institutional evidence to support the claims is absent, and hence government officials have described them as malicious disinformation that aims at sabotaging trust.

In reaction to both processes, Philippine officials have provided strong warnings on the risks of fake news and cybercrimes. The Malacaing Palace has condemned the Deen Chase material as purposeful falsehoods and civil leaders have pointed to the legal implications of the production or propagation of fake content, including cyber libel suits in domestic law. It is being advised that users should be highly vigilant on the Internet, not to follow some suspicious links, and use reputable news outlets to prove any claims regarding a scandal in the constantly weaponized digital environment. 

Also Read: What Is Pinay Gold Medalist Viral MMS? Zyan Cabrera Obscene Clip Taking Over Indian Feeds — Everything You Need To Know

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 10:49 AM IST
QUICK LINKS