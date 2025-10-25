Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Top 50+ Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status, Images to Share with your Family and Friends

Chhath Puja 2025 is a four-day auspicious festival that takes place with much reverence in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and different parts of India. This article shares more than 50 warm wishes, beautiful quotes, and heartfelt messages to spread with relatives during Chhath Mahaparv. If you want to send good wishes to family, lift up friends, or post an inspired WhatsApp status, these lines unite the feelings of gratitude, purity, and togetherness attached with this festival.

Happy Chhath Puja 2025: Top 50+ Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Status

1. Wishing you and your family a blessed Chhath Puja filled with joy, prosperity, and harmony.

2. May Surya Dev illuminate your path and Chhathi Maiya bless your home with peace. Happy Chhath Puja!

3. As the sun rises, may all your troubles set. Wishing you a radiant Chhath Mahaparv!

4. May your prayers reach Surya Dev and all your wishes come true. Happy Chhath Puja!

5. Let’s celebrate nature, purity, and devotion on this auspicious occasion. Happy Chhath Puja!

6. May the holy festival of Chhath bring endless happiness to your family.

7. Wishing you strength, devotion, and success on this sacred Chhath Puja.

8. May the divine energy of Surya Dev fill your life with light and positivity.

9. Happy Chhath Puja! May every diya remove darkness and bring peace to your heart.

10. Sending heartfelt wishes for good health, fortune, and abundance this Chhath Puja.

11. On this Chhath Puja, may Surya Dev bless you with strength and determination.

12. Wishing you love, laughter, and togetherness during this Chhath Mahaparv.

13. Blessed are those who worship with faith—may Chhathi Maiya fulfill all your dreams.

14. Happy Chhath Puja! May your family flourish and your worries fade away.

15. Let’s offer arghya to the sun with pure hearts and pure thoughts. Happy Chhath!

16. May your devotion shine bright, just like the rays of the morning sun.

17. As you observe the sacred rituals, may your home be filled with happiness and love.

18. Wishing you a blissful Chhath Puja—may every sunrise bring hope to your life.

19. May Chhathi Maiya protect you and bless your household with abundance.

20. Happy Chhath Puja! May every prayer you offer come back with double blessings.

21. May Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev bless you with new beginnings and endless joy.

22. May you and your close ones be showered with divine blessings and prosperity this Chhath Puja.

23. Let your faith and prayers bring harmony and positivity into your life.

24. Offering gratitude to the Sun for life and energy—wishing you a memorable Chhath Puja.

25. Happy Chhath Puja! Celebrate with devotion, discipline, and unity.

26. May the rituals of Chhath purify your soul and uplift your spirits always.

27. Sending prayers and good wishes as you offer arghya to Surya Dev.

28. May Chhath Puja bring light, peace, and happiness to every home.

29. Wishing you a Chhath festival full of devotion, togetherness, and celebration.

30. May every diya you light fill your home with positivity and warmth.

31. Happy Chhath Puja! May Chhathi Maiya grant your family health and strength.

32. Let devotion be your guide, and May Chhathi Maiya be your shield.

33. Embrace purity, embrace Chhath—wishing you a day of spiritual fulfillment.

34. May the rising sun bring new hopes and the setting sun remove your fears.

35. Wishing you harmony, resilience, and divine light this festive season.

36. On this sacred day, may your heart be filled with joy and your life with blessings.

37. May Chhath Puja bring your family closer and strengthen your bonds.

38. Praying that the light of Chhath dispels darkness from your lives forever.

39. May every prayer offered bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your doorstep.

40. Wishing you a festival as bright and beautiful as the morning rays.

41. Let faith and gratitude lead your Chhath celebrations this year.

42. Happy Chhath Puja! Wishing you full baskets of happiness and blessings.

43. Celebrate Chhath with kindness and share the joy all around.

44. May every ritual, every mantra, bring success and serenity to your life.

45. Wishing you glowing health, eternal peace, and boundless happiness.

46. May Chhathi Maiya keep your loved ones protected always.

47. As you perform arghya, may Surya Dev shower abundant blessings.

48. Let this Chhath Puja mark a new beginning in your journey.

49. Wishing you gentle mornings, warm evenings, and a heart full of hope.

50. Happy Chhath Puja! May your home overflow with smiles and good fortune.

BONUS: Perfect WhatsApp Status & Image Captions

Arghya to the Sun, prayers in my heart—Happy Chhath Puja 2025!

Bonding with nature, embracing purity—wishing everyone a soulful Chhath!

Jai Chhathi Maiya! Connecting hearts and families on the festival of sun and discipline.

Let’s keep our traditions alive—Happy Chhath to all!

Praying for health, hope, and harmony—Happy Chhath Puja!

This collection contains blessings from Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya for happiness, health, and prosperity along with poetic lines to describe a sunrise, rituals, and togetherness. You will also find traditional wishes such as “May Chhathi Maiya bless your home with happiness and success,” as well as messages of positivity about discipline and purity and captions for WhatsApp or social posts for the festival. The collection has options for every relationship—family, friends, or colleagues—you have so that your good wishes throughout the festival provide all the positivity, devotion, and celebration of the festival.

All wishes, quotes, and images are for personal sharing and non-commercial use only. Festival dates and rituals may vary by region; readers are advised to follow local observances and government guidelines.