Home > Offbeat > Karwa Chauth 2025: Vrat Rules, Puja Vidhi, and Dos & Don’ts

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth 2025 will be observed on October 10, 2025, marking a day of love, devotion, and celebration for married women across India. On this auspicious day, married women observe a long-day fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Here’s everything you need to know about the Karwa Chauth 2025 date, vrat timings, puja muhurat, and dos & don’ts.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Vrat Rules

On this auspicious day, women observe a nirjala vrat from sunrise to moonrise. Women eat a pre-dawn sargi meal before sunrise to the evening puja and moonrise rituals. 

  • Eat your sargi before sunrise and include nutritious, hydrating foods.
  • Avoid tea or coffee in your pre-dawn meal, as it can lead to dehydration.
  • Break the fast only after offering prayers and sighting the moon.
  • Choose light, homemade food to end the fast gently.

Karwa Chauth 2025: What to Include in Your Sargi Thali

  • Your sargi thali should be nutritious, energy boosting, and easy to digest to sustain the fast throughout the day. Here’s what you can include:
    Fruits like Bananas, apples, pomegranate, and berries for instant energy and natural sugars. 
  • Almonds, cashews, walnuts, and raisins for healthy fats and energy. 
  • milk, yogurt, and paneer to keep you full and to maintain hydration. 
  • Herbal tea or a milk-based drink to stay hydrated. Do not drink caffeine-based drinks. 
  • Chapati or daliya to keep you full for longer. 

Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja Vidhi 

  • Clean the puja area, then spread a red or yellow cloth to place the idol of Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, or Karwa Mata. 
  • Make a Karwa Chauth puja thali with all samagri, including a diya, flowers, rice, sweets, a pot of water, and more. 
  • First offer prayers to Lord Ganesh to remove any obstacles, then offer prayers to Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, and Karwa Mata. 
  •  Offer flowers, rice (akshat), kumkum, ghee, milk, sweets, and fruits to the god idols or the Karwa pot.
  • Read Karwa Chauth Katha with all devotion or listen carefully. 
  • After the moonrise, offer Arghya (water) to the moon. 
  • Break the fast by having the first sip of water from your husband. 

Karwa Chauth 2025: Do’s and Don’ts 

  • Women often make the following mistakes on Karwa Chauth, and must try to avoid these: 
  • Starting the fast without a proper sargi or pre-dawn meal plan.
  • Not drinking enough water before sunrise which lead to dizziness, fatigue, or health issues. 
  • Eating or drinking, even accidentally, as a small drop of water, is considered a break of the fast. 
  • Sleeping too much or being idle all day.
  • Breaking the fast too early or incorrectly
QUICK LINKS