Karwa Chauth 2025: Vrat Rules, Puja Vidhi, and Dos & Don’ts

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth 2025 will be observed on October 10, 2025, marking a day of love, devotion, and celebration for married women across India. On this auspicious day, married women observe a long-day fast for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Here’s everything you need to know about the Karwa Chauth 2025 date, vrat timings, puja muhurat, and dos & don’ts.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Vrat Rules

On this auspicious day, women observe a nirjala vrat from sunrise to moonrise. Women eat a pre-dawn sargi meal before sunrise to the evening puja and moonrise rituals.

Eat your sargi before sunrise and include nutritious, hydrating foods.

Avoid tea or coffee in your pre-dawn meal, as it can lead to dehydration.

Break the fast only after offering prayers and sighting the moon.

Choose light, homemade food to end the fast gently.

Karwa Chauth 2025: What to Include in Your Sargi Thali

Your sargi thali should be nutritious, energy boosting, and easy to digest to sustain the fast throughout the day. Here’s what you can include:

Fruits like Bananas, apples, pomegranate, and berries for instant energy and natural sugars.

Almonds, cashews, walnuts, and raisins for healthy fats and energy.

milk, yogurt, and paneer to keep you full and to maintain hydration.

Herbal tea or a milk-based drink to stay hydrated. Do not drink caffeine-based drinks.

Chapati or daliya to keep you full for longer.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Puja Vidhi

Clean the puja area, then spread a red or yellow cloth to place the idol of Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, or Karwa Mata.

Make a Karwa Chauth puja thali with all samagri, including a diya, flowers, rice, sweets, a pot of water, and more.

First offer prayers to Lord Ganesh to remove any obstacles, then offer prayers to Goddess Parvati, Lord Shiva, and Karwa Mata.

Offer flowers, rice (akshat), kumkum, ghee, milk, sweets, and fruits to the god idols or the Karwa pot.

Read Karwa Chauth Katha with all devotion or listen carefully.

After the moonrise, offer Arghya (water) to the moon.

Break the fast by having the first sip of water from your husband.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Do’s and Don’ts