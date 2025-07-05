“Literacy Increased, But Civic Sense Declined”: This 1980s Viral Photo Leaves Natives Nostalgic, Fosters Debate On Urban Planning

An old photograph of Bengaluru from the 1980s, shared by the handle IndiaHistoryPic on X (formerly Twitter), is going viral on social media, stirring a wave of nostalgia and civic frustration among residents.

The image appears to capture the MG Road–Brigade Road area, a now-bustling commercial hub that once looked calm, clean, and spacious.

The black-and-white photo showcases wide, empty roads, vintage cars, and a tree-lined boulevard on the left. For many, the contrast between then and now is striking.

The image has started long-standing conversations about urban planning, infrastructure growth, and the erasure of Bengaluru’s green and cultural spaces in the name of development.

Also, Bengaluru South BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has come up with a comprehensive 15-point plan aimed at addressing Bengaluru’s worsening infrastructure, mobility, and governance challenges.

How did X users react?

Social media users were quick to recall the memories of past. One user wrote, “I still remember similar times.”

Another user wrote, “#OldBangalore: MG Road during the 1980s.”

One comment, widely shared, read, “80s Bangalore looks 100x cleaner than today. Literacy has increased, but civic sense has declined. We are growing backwards.”



