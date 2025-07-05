Mumbai Trekkers Embrace Lush Trails This Weekend As IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rainfall

As Mumbai holds the extensive swing of this year’s monsoon. This seems to be the best time for people who would like to explore the adventure through lush green tracks. The Sahyadri hills which are also known as the Western Ghats of India are the mountain range covering around 160,000 sq. km of area. The place has been transformed into a verdant paradise now. And, for the adventure enthusiasts, the place offers a refreshing escape with the beautiful cloudy views and waterfalls.

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park

For this coming weekend these popular trails are going to buzz with bunch of activities all across. The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) remains a top choice. It has 7 kilometres of accessible trek to the Kanheri Caves. The place offers a promising dense forest and attractive sightseeing. Peb Vikatgad trek near Neral also offers a scenic mix of rocky paths and forest cover. Prabalgad and Kalavantin are the ideal peaks for a day trip.

Rajmachi Fort continues to be a favourite Spot

Further, the iconic Rajmachi Fort between Lonavala and Karjat continues to be some of the favourites during monsoon season. It draws the attention of the trekkers with its lush trails and waterfalls. And, who offcourse would like to miss the dramatic Kataldhar Waterfall. And for those who are seeking challenges, Prabalgad Fort and Harishchandragad will promise pleasing panoramic views.

However, even as heavy showers are expected in the afternoons and evenings, the trek enthusiasts organizers stresses more on safety and security. Participants are advised to carry appropriate rain gear, wear sturdy waterproof footwear, and consider joining guided groups for a safe and enriching experience. With the entire Sahyadri range now blanketed in vibrant greenery, Mumbai’s monsoon weekend travel is truly a call to the wild.

