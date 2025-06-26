As the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, a veteran test pilot of the Indian Air Force, has done something for which history will remember him.

He made history by sending his first message in orbit as part of the Axiom-4 mission, which was a milestone moment in the space exploration history of India.

“Hello everyone, namaskar from space, I am thrilled to be here with my fellow astronauts. Wow, what a ride it was. I frankly, when I was sitting on the launch pad yesterday, the only thought in my mind was let’s just go… after 30 days of quarantine…I just wanted to go; the excitement was just far away,” Shubhanshu Shukla said.

From Liftoff to Zero Gravity: A Personal Reflection from Orbit

His initial words, broadcasted from space, were ones of amazement and thrill after the long space launch process on board the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

Shubhanshu Shukla spoke of being pressed back into his seat upon liftoff and then finding himself weightless as abruptly as someone might flip a switch to turn gravity off.

Shubhanshu Shukla jokingly admitted in his message that he had slept a lot and was now “learning to walk and eat again,” comparing himself to a toddler adjusting to a new environment.

First Indian in Space Since 1984

Although his reflections are superficial, the event itself is historic. In 1984, cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma told Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that “India looks beautiful from space,“ according to reports.

Shubhanshu Shukla is the first Indian in space since. Shukla asserted his mission in a direct and commanding manner, although he hasn’t yet provided a similarly rhetorical phrase:

The dreams and hopes of a billion people are on my shoulders. In the path of our space travel, it is a small but strong and steady step.



Paving the Way for India’s Future in Human Spaceflight

His ISS mission is more than symbolic. Shukla will carry out outreach activities, perform scientific experiments, and represent India’s emerging human spaceflight capabilities as part of the international mission.

His involvement in this mission paves the way for ISRO’s future Gaganyaan program, which would launch Indian astronauts into low-Earth orbit aboard an Indian spacecraft.

India’s growing ambitions in space are evident in Shukla’s flight. India, previously known solely for sending satellites into orbit, is now making a strong argument to join the ranks of crewed space travel.

Partnerships with private entities such as SpaceX and intergovernmental agencies such as NASA are providing it with the experience and momentum it requires for future missions.

This task is a national achievement, not an individual triumph. Words from space, Shukla’s message reflects the spirit of a nation firmly looking to the future, strong, resolute, and prepared to become part of the world’s premier spacefaring nations.

