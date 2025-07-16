LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections Bangladesh news 000 crore scam Al Falah University delhi blast india DTC bus donald trump ayodhya Bihar Assembly election Bihar Assembly elections
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia's memoir “A General’s Odyssey” was launched in Delhi, celebrating his four-decade-long military journey. The event featured top military leaders and diplomats. The book shares stories of resilience, strategic insight, and operations like Sindoor.

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia's memoir “A General’s Odyssey” launched at IIC, Delhi. T
Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia's memoir “A General’s Odyssey” launched at IIC, Delhi. T

Published By: Lavanya R
Last updated: November 13, 2025 16:24:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

 In an event marked by gravitas, reflection, and homage to a life dedicated to service, “A General’s Odyssey: Giving Up is Not an Option,” the compelling memoir of Lieutenant General VK Ahluwalia, was officially launched today at the India International Centre (IIC), New Delhi. Hosted by Pentagon Press LLP, India’s premier strategic publisher renowned for chronicling the lives and legacies of the nation’s military and strategic leaders, the evening celebrated a remarkable journey of resilience and leadership.

The gathering was graced by influential voices from the worlds of foreign policy, military strategy, and public service. Ambassador Shyam Saran, former Foreign Secretary of India and a distinguished strategic thinker, presided over the launch as Chief Guest, delivering a keynote that eloquently linked the personal resolve of a soldier to the broader challenges faced by the nation.

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

Joining him as Guests of Honour were: Air Chief Marshal N.A.K. Browne, former Chief of the Air Staff; Lt Gen Philip Compose, a seasoned military strategist and former Director General of Military Operations, whose insights into operational excellence and national security added depth to the evening.

Together, they celebrated a journey that began amidst the icy heights of Uri, Kargil, and Ladakh, extending into years of silent leadership in conflict zones, training commands, and strategic institutions.

In his address, Lt Gen Ahluwalia offered an intimate reflection on the core values that have guided him through over four decades of service.

“This book is not just about me,” he stated. “It’s about the men I served with, the mountains we climbed, and the moral compass that held us steady. It is a testament to the spirit of resilience and leadership that defines our armed forces—and the challenges we face as a nation.”

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

He highlighted the importance of strategic patience, adaptability in complex operational environments, and the unwavering resolve required to overcome adversity. The memoir delves into significant military operations since 1947, including the daring Operation SINDOOR, and explores the leadership qualities of commanders who embraced ambiguity and turned challenges into opportunities for success.

Spanning experiences in Jammu & Kashmir, Uri, Kargil, and subsequent work on environmental and national resilience, the book offers a rare blend of operational insight and humanistic reflection—serving as both a military chronicle and a source of inspiration for military and corporate leaders alike.

Shivam Arya, Director at Pentagon Press, expressed his appreciation, stating, “This is not just a book—it is a strategic life-story, a reminder that true leadership is forged not only in war zones but also in moments of silent resilience. We are proud to bring such powerful voices to the forefront.”

“A General’s Odyssey” is now available through the Pentagon Press’s distribution network and leading retailers domestically and internationally.

The book can also be purchased on Amazon:
https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0FD7NGZJY

For Media Inquiries:
Contact: Pentagon Press LLP / ANDPR
Email: contact@pentagonpress.in 
Instagram/Twitter: @PentagonPressIndia 

First published on: Jul 16, 2025 10:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia bookOperation Sindoor IndiaPentagon Press book launch

RELATED News

Punjab Attracts Investor Interest at Hyderabad Roadshow Ahead of Summit 2026

‘Ghar Jamai Bhi Ban Jaunga’: Maharashtra Farmer’s Son Makes Desperate Plea To Sharad Pawar To Help Him Find A Bride, Here’s What Happened Next

Surat industrialist Piyush Desai’s exemplary ‘Hiraba No Khumkar’ initiative for girls’ education

Bengaluru Airport Takes a Historic Step in Inclusion with Mitti Café’s Third Outlet Run by Persons with Disabilities

‘Stop Acting!’ Mother-In-Law Mocks Daughter-In-Law’s Labour Pain In UP Hospital, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage And Public Fury, WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Horror: PUBG Addiction Turns Fatal, Jhansi Woman Hangs Herself To Death After 13-Year-Old Son Refuses To Stop Playing

‘You Can’t Ignore Performances Of..’ Shubman Gill Gives A Clear Verdict About Mohammed Shami’s Career With Team India Amid Row With BCCI

Red Fort Blast Shocking Twist, J&K Police Ask Interpol To Hunt Down Fugitive Kashmiri Doctor Dr Muzaffar, Likely Hiding In Afghanistan

Bihar Election 2025: Will Schools Remain Open On November 14? Government Provides Big Update

Assam: 15 Arrested For Inflammatory Social Media Posts Linked To Delhi Blast

Shane Watson Makes IPL Comeback, Joins KKR As Assistant Coach: All You Need To Know

US Slaps Sanctions On Indian Company For Director’s Role In Iran Missile, Drone Program

OnePlus 15 India Launch Today: Livestream Details, Expected Features, and Price Revealed

Ranbir Kapoor’s Secret Instagram Account FINALLY Revealed? Even Alia Bhatt Is Not Allowed To Follow: ‘I Keep Peeking Into His Phone’

Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Saeed May Plan India Attack Using Bangladesh As Launchpad, Intel Warns: Report

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi
Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi
Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi
Lt Gen VK Ahluwalia’s Memoir ‘A General’s Odyssey’ Launched In Delhi

QUICK LINKS