Maryam Faisal Viral MMS To Kanwal Aftab Obscene Video: Clicking Or Downloading Links Of Pakistani Influencers May Land You In Jail- Here’s Why

Maryam Faisal Viral MMS: A video of Pakistani Tik Tok influencer Maryam Faisal in a compromising position has gone viral on social platforms and has sparked a lot of controversy. The video of a woman that looks like Maryam Faisal in an intimate situation is being shared widely on social media through links, download and messaging apps. Maryam Faisal is yet to officially confirm the authenticity of the video. Like most other cases, the origin of the video is still unknown and raises concerns about consent, digital manipulation and privacy. The controversy around the video has resurfaced following a similar incident involving Pakistani influencer Kanwal Aftab whose alleged intimate images and videos have also been shared recently.

The two incidents are a part of a growing trend of female influencers being targeted through shameless public exposure of explicit content.

Kanwal Aftab, whose Instagram account has millions of followers, has yet to officially respond to the claims as well. The rising number of such cases has raised concerns about how women in the public eye are disproportionately targeted.

Why can clicking or downloading such links get you in jail?

It’s not uncommon for users to interact with such viral content by clicking, forwarding, or downloading links. However, it may have serious legal implications, especially under cybercrime laws. Under cybercrime laws in countries like Pakistan and even under India’s IT laws, sharing or storing explicit content without consent can be a punishable crime. Laws related to:

Cyber pornography

Non-consensual content circulation

Privacy violations

Can attract a hefty fine and/or jail time.

The forwarding of such content is seen as active participation in digital harassment by the authorities, even if it wasn’t even the user that posted it originally. So an innocent “forward” on WhatsApp or Telegram could get someone in legal trouble.

Are these real or is this part of a larger digital threat?

More and more such viral videos are either deepfakes or manipulated pieces of content created to defame a person. Recently, Pakistani politician Azma Bukhari became a victim of a sexualised deepfake and these instances show how technology is being used to target women.

With the advent of AI tools, such realistic but fake explicit content is easily created and it is difficult for the audience to differentiate the real from the fake. This means that innocent people could end up being victim to online harassment and reputation damage.

How big is the problem of data breaches and the targeting of influencers?

The alleged Maryam Faisal video is the fifth incident of this nature against Pakistani influencers in the last few months, following similar rumors against personalities such as Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman. The incident is part of a pattern of such exploits.

Pakistan’s rapidly expanding internet user base now stands at over 110 million. While this has opened up opportunities, it has also created a social media space where, with convenience and lack of digital safeguards, private content can be leaked or weaponised with ease.

What can users do to stay safe and avoid legal problems?

Our experts strongly recommend users to:

Not click on questionable or pornographic links

Do not share or distribute viral MMS content

Report such content on social media platforms

Don’t cybersex and disrespect consent online

Being careful is not only an ethical thing, it’s also about staying out of legal trouble

Why is this more than just a viral gossip?

The Maryam Faisal and Kanwal Aftab controversies have become more than a social media scandal. They are a symptom of a deeper crisis, involving digital safety, gendered violence, and a tech-savvy world of wrongs.

Viral content is spreading faster and faster, and the responsibility for controlling it falls on both the authorities and the users. Each click, share, and download either intensifies the damage or stops it.In a world where privacy is increasingly eroding, respect and caution can be the only tools against a growing tide of exploitation and cybercrime.

ALSO READ: Miracle At Vaishno Devi: Sister Reunites With Missing Brother After 5 Years At Popular Shrine, He Was Found Begging – WATCH