LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Not Just India: These Countries Also Celebrate Freedom on August 15

Not Just India: These Countries Also Celebrate Freedom on August 15

Several countries, apart from India, commemorate their independence or freedom on August 15. These include nations like South Korea, North Korea, Bahrain, Congo, and Liechtenstein, each with its own unique history and reasons for marking this date as significant.

Not Just India: These Countries Also Celebrate Freedom on August 15

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 15, 2025 11:47:01 IST

Like India, many other countries recognize August 15 as a day of independence or another significant national holiday. Various national histories have different meanings of the date. 

  • India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15, because it lost British Colonial rule in 1947. 

  • South and North Korea recognize August 15 as the day of liberation from Japanese occupation in 1945, after 35-years of colonization. South Korea celebrates under the name or title “Gwangbokjeol”, meaning “Restoration of Light Day”, and in North Korea the name is “Chogukhaebangui nal”, meaning “Liberation Day”. This is not only marked as liberation, it is the point in time when the external impact finally pushed the peninsula into two countries.

  • The Republic of the Congo, formerly called Congo-Brazzaville, declared independence from France on the 15th of August, 1960, with celebrations usually being held in the capital Brazzaville where parades and community celebrations occurred.

  • On the 15th of August 1971, Bahrain declared itself an independent country from British protection, after a UN-sponsored survey. However, Bahrain remembers instead of them celebrating the date of independence, they remember their official national holiday in December, when Emir Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa was enthroned. 

  • August 15 is Liechtenstein’s National Day, although it certainly is not an independence day. The date was chosen in 1940, to correlate with the Feast of the Assumption and to honor the birthday of Prince Franz Josef II. It is marked by celebrations near the royal castle, fireworks, and such symbols as unity and pride for their country.

Hence the outstanding presence of the celebrations of August 15 in India was borne out of its own struggle for independence but forever has come to symbolize liberty, resilience, and nationhood in many nations beyond.


 The information provided is for general knowledge and educational purposes only. While efforts have been made to ensure accuracy, historical dates and events may vary based on different sources. Readers are encouraged to verify details from official records or trusted references.

Tags: August 15 independenceBahrain independenceCongo independencecountries celebrating freedom August 15global independence daysindependence day listLiechtenstein independenceNorth Korea independenceSouth Korea independence

RELATED News

Janmashtami 2025: Easy Janmashtami Recipes for Fasting (Vrat) – Quick & Healthy Options
Janmashtami 2025: Puja Muhurat, Samagri List, Bhog Prasad, Rituals & Complete Guide
Who is Jessica Radcliffe? What Happened To The Marine Trainer In The Orca Attack?
Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Guide: Can You Drink Tea or Coffee During Vart
‘Janmashtami 2025 Fasting Rules’: What to Eat and What to Avoid During the Fast

LATEST NEWS

Hugo Ekitike Shines in Anfield Thriller as Liverpool’s New Era Begins with Chaos and Emotion
Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025
New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
‘A Conspiracy Is Being Hatched…..’: Karnataka DY CM DK Shivakumar On Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Not Just India: These Countries Also Celebrate Freedom on August 15

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Not Just India: These Countries Also Celebrate Freedom on August 15

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Not Just India: These Countries Also Celebrate Freedom on August 15
Not Just India: These Countries Also Celebrate Freedom on August 15
Not Just India: These Countries Also Celebrate Freedom on August 15
Not Just India: These Countries Also Celebrate Freedom on August 15

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?