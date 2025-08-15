Like India, many other countries recognize August 15 as a day of independence or another significant national holiday. Various national histories have different meanings of the date.

India celebrates its Independence Day on August 15, because it lost British Colonial rule in 1947.

South and North Korea recognize August 15 as the day of liberation from Japanese occupation in 1945, after 35-years of colonization. South Korea celebrates under the name or title “Gwangbokjeol”, meaning “Restoration of Light Day”, and in North Korea the name is “Chogukhaebangui nal”, meaning “Liberation Day”. This is not only marked as liberation, it is the point in time when the external impact finally pushed the peninsula into two countries.

The Republic of the Congo, formerly called Congo-Brazzaville, declared independence from France on the 15th of August, 1960, with celebrations usually being held in the capital Brazzaville where parades and community celebrations occurred.

On the 15th of August 1971, Bahrain declared itself an independent country from British protection, after a UN-sponsored survey. However, Bahrain remembers instead of them celebrating the date of independence, they remember their official national holiday in December, when Emir Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa was enthroned.

August 15 is Liechtenstein’s National Day, although it certainly is not an independence day. The date was chosen in 1940, to correlate with the Feast of the Assumption and to honor the birthday of Prince Franz Josef II. It is marked by celebrations near the royal castle, fireworks, and such symbols as unity and pride for their country.

Hence the outstanding presence of the celebrations of August 15 in India was borne out of its own struggle for independence but forever has come to symbolize liberty, resilience, and nationhood in many nations beyond.



The information provided is for general knowledge and educational purposes only. While efforts have been made to ensure accuracy, historical dates and events may vary based on different sources. Readers are encouraged to verify details from official records or trusted references.