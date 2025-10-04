‘Pollution, Work Load, Huge Debt’: Indian Man’s Viral Video Shows Life Abroad vs India In Hilarious Comparison

An Indian man living in the United States has set social media abuzz with a viral video humorously comparing the struggles of life abroad with the chaos of returning to India. Shared on Instagram by the user “Factual Anil in Actual US”, the video comes with a cheeky caption:

“POV: You’re done with all the jhaadu–pocha, bartan–kapde… and still don’t wanna go back. Abroad chores = 100 reasons to complain, but India’s chaos = 1000 reasons to stay away.”

In the clip, Anil gives a lighthearted look at the daily grind faced by immigrants mopping floors, washing dishes, folding laundry chores many Indians avoid at home thanks to household help. But instead of glorifying life in India, he pokes fun at the fact that returning home is not always the dream solution either.

Watch video here:







The video features a scrolling list of reasons that make life in India challenging, including pollution, poor infrastructure, high expenses, low income, unemployment, and workload. He wraps up with a witty note: “So keep calm and do your kaam.”

The post has sparked a mix of reactions online. Some users agreed with Anil’s observations, citing safety, freedom, and social issues in India. One user wrote: “I am in India right now after living abroad for 15 years… Home doesn’t feel home anymore because people in that home have changed.” Another commented, “You are missing an important point… women’s safety and freedom.”

However, the video also drew criticism from others who felt it insulted India. One user wrote, “Why would you insult your own country? At least they don’t kick you out whenever they feel like it. Waking up in a country where no one wants you, vs going back home where your family and parents can’t wait to see you.” Another user said, “NRI’s are welcome to their second-class citizen status and doing ‘maid jobs’ in their adopted nations. They conveniently disregard India’s cultural vibrance, social fabric, economic growth, and family relationships.”

While some praised Anil for highlighting immigrant struggles, others defended India’s opportunities and lifestyle, emphasizing the benefits of earning in local currency and enjoying family support.

The video is a reminder of the complex emotions surrounding migration, balancing the hardships of life abroad with the social, economic, and cultural realities back home. It continues to spark debate, with users weighing the pros and cons of life in India versus abroad.

ALSO READ: Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?