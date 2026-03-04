Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics bank nifty Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandok mehendi ayatollah ali khamenei Brent crude oil Crown Prince Iran Brent crude European market impact Ayatollah Khamenei death Iran Bushehr ind vs eng kantara alkaline hydrolysis Bihar Politics
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims

Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims

Viral Videos of Punch hugging the stuffed toy went viral over time and he gained international love.

(Photos: X)
(Photos: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 4, 2026 08:59:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims

Punch, the baby Japanese Macaque is again in the spotlight of the internet with viral posts saying that soon he will lose the stuffed toy that has been his comfort since he was a baby. Punch is a surrogate child born in Ichikawa City Zoo, whose mother left him at a tender age and got a plush orangutan toy in the hands of zookeepers as a substitute companion. Videos of Punch hugging the toy went viral over time and he gained international love. It raised alarm among the fans when recent posts indicated that the toy was going to be removed as it was not allowing him to fit in his troop, and this created emotional responses online.

Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother?

Nevertheless, the arguments regarding Punch losing his toy seem to be baseless. The Zoo has not made any announcement regarding the removal of the plushie, and the newest videos depict Punch playing with other monkeys as usual and occasionally still playing with the toy. Fact checks indicate that he is slowly learning to be less dependent on it and less time he spends holding on to it as he matures up. Experts say that he is naturally integrating into the troop and grooming and bonding behaviors can already be observed. Rather than being separated against his will, Punch appears to be making the transition at his own speed, to assure fans that the little macaque is healthy, strong and adjusting to the environment.

The prospective separation was widely lamented by many users, with the connection that Punch had to the coping of human infants to the trauma process. Others said that the loss of the plushie would be traumatizing, others encouraged the caretaker to give him more time to adapt. There were some deeply touching appeals like, please, please, keep it a bit longer, and some messages in support of Punch as a man of his own. Some even proposed auctioning the toy in future to make money to help the zoo. The emotional argument was the fact that people had become attached to the story of the young macaque and the fact that he had depended on the toy to give him comfort and security.

You Might Be Interested In

ALSO READ: Woman Narrowly Escapes Death After Falling Thrice While Boarding Delhi–Agra Train, Chilling Video Surfaces | WATCH

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 8:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: punchPunch macaquePunch monkey viral stuffed toyPunch the MonkeyPunch the monkey truthPunch the monkey viralPunch the Monkey viral videoPunch zoosocial media viral claimwho is Punch

RELATED News

After Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute and Nikko Natividad Video Why is Everyone Searching for Jija Sali Viral Holi MMS? Everything You Need to Know

Lunar Eclipse Today Also Sutak Kaal: From Delhi To Ranchi – Why Temples Are Closed Today

From Plush Toy to Piggyback Rides: Punch the Monkey Becomes a Star, Waves Goodbye as He Finds Real Friends at Ichikawa Zoo

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS: Is It Real Or Fake? Filipino Actors Aaron Villaflor, Ron Angeles And Gil Cuerva’s Obscene Private Videos Leak Online- What We Know

Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Sacred Bonfire Timings, Bhadra Kaal Duration And City-Wise Muhurat Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, JSW Cement, Cipla, Hindustan Aeronautics, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, SBI, IOL Chemicals And Others In Focus On 4 March

Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims

What Will Shape the Stock Market Today? Middle East Tensions and Global Volatility Take Center Stage, Geopolitical Firestorm Sends Investors Scrambling

Arjun Tendulkar–Saaniya Chandok Mehendi: Did Sara Tendulkar Steal The Spotlight In A Mirror-Work Gujarati Lehenga? Watch Video

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral:  When And Where Will He Be Buried? Check Date, Time, Burial Place – All You Need To Know

Who Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Ali Khamenei’s 56-Year-Old Son With No Official Post, Sanctioned By US, Owner Of $138M London Property – Now Elected Iran’s New Supreme Leader

Donald Trump Neck Rash Covered Up? Makeup Concealment Allegedly Hides Scabby Skin, Sparks New Health Speculation

US-Bangla Airlines Launches Special Dubai Flights To Repatriate Bangladeshi Nationals Amid Middle East Conflict

WATCH | Massive Fire As Iranian Drone Strikes Near US Consulate In Dubai; Fire Quickly Extinguished, No Casualties Reported

Is Facebook Down? Thousands Report Widespread Outage Across The US, Meta Yet To Comment

Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims
Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims
Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims
Will Punch The Monkey Be Forced To Give Up His ‘Iconic’ Stuffed Toy He Treats Like His Mother? Truth Behind Viral Claims

QUICK LINKS