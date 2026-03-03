Woman Narrowly Escapes Death After Falling Thrice While Boarding Delhi–Agra Train, Chilling Video Surfaces | WATCH

A disturbing video from Agra Cantonment railway station has gone viral, showing a woman falling thrice while attempting to board a moving train. The incident has once again highlighted the serious risks associated with trying to get on or off trains after departure. According to reports circulating online, the woman had briefly stepped onto the platform to purchase water while the train was halted. As the train began to pull out, she reportedly realised that a child was still inside the coach.

In panic, she ran alongside the slowly moving train, attempting to reboard before it gained speed.

Two Falls Caught On Camera

The viral footage captures the woman sprinting along the platform and trying to grab the handle near the coach entrance. During her first attempt, she loses balance and falls.

Shocking Scene at Delhi-Agra:

Woman Falls Twice Trying to Catch

Moving Train.

pic.twitter.com/pBT7rRMtBi — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 1, 2026

Undeterred, she gets up and tries again, but slips a second time while struggling to secure a grip on the moving train. Several bystanders are seen witnessing the incident, though no immediate assistance is visible in the clip.

On her third attempt, she manages to firmly hold the handle and pull herself inside the compartment, narrowly avoiding what could have been a serious accident.

Railways Reiterate Safety Advisory

After the video gained traction online, officials from Indian Railways reiterated safety guidelines, warning passengers against boarding or alighting from moving trains.

Authorities emphasized that such actions can lead to severe injuries or fatalities. Passengers have been advised to remain inside once the train starts moving and to avoid stepping onto the platform unless there is adequate time before departure.

The incident has triggered debate on social media, with users criticizing both the risky act and the apparent lack of immediate intervention from onlookers.

ALSO READ: After Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute and Nikko Natividad Video Why is Everyone Searching for Jija Sali Viral Holi MMS? Everything You Need to Know