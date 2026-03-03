After Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute and Nikko Natividad Video Why is Everyone Searching for Jija Sali Viral Holi MMS? Everything You Need to Know

LIVE TV
The internet is once again abuzz with searches for alleged “viral videos” after the circulation of the so-called Angel Nuzhat 12-minute viral video MMS.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 3, 2026 12:28:23 IST

The internet is once again abuzz with searches for alleged “viral videos” after the circulation of the so-called Angel Nuzhat 12-minute viral video MMS. As curiosity spreads across social media platforms, another keyword has begun trending rapidly- “Jija Saali Viral Holi MMS.” But what is behind this sudden spike in searches, and is there any truth to these claims? 

What is Angel Nuzhat 12-Minute Viral MMS>

There has been so called 12 minutes MMS video of Angle Nuzhat that has been trending on social media with people searching for clippings that show purported personal content associated with the name, nevertheless, fact checkers and cybersecurity experts hav verified that no usch video does exist and have no source or platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and X are meant to generate clicks and propagate malware. 

What Is Jija Sali Viral Holi MMS? 

Following the buzz around the Angle Nuzhat video, another unrelated phrase, Jija Sali Viral Holi MMS, began trending in search results. Experts suggest that such keywords often surface when users actively search for sensational or scandal-related content. 

The term itself appears to be linked to alleged Holi-themed private video rumours. However, there is no verified report confirming the existence of any such viral clip. 

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 12:28 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

QUICK LINKS