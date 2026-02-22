LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 22, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 22, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities

Sehri Time Today: As the sacred month of Ramadan progresses, Muslims across India continue to begin their fasts with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal observed before sunrise. On February 20, worshippers from cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Mumbai rose early to partake in Sehri, following the Suhoor time of 5:35 AM (IST), with slight variations depending on local sunrise timings.

Sehri Time Today on February 21.
Sehri Time Today on February 21.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 22, 2026 05:35:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 22, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities

Sehri Time Today: As the sacred month of Ramadan progresses, Muslims across India continue to begin their fasts with Sehri, the pre-dawn meal observed before sunrise. On February 20, worshippers from cities such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Mumbai rose early to partake in Sehri, following the Suhoor time of 5:35 AM (IST), with slight variations depending on local sunrise timings.

During Ramadan — a period devoted to faith, charity, and self-discipline — many people actively look up “Ramadan Sehri time today” for their respective cities to ensure they observe the fast within the correct time frame.

Sehri Time Today: City Wise

City

You Might Be Interested In

Sehri Time (Approx.)

Iftar Time (Approx.)

Delhi

5:34 AM

6:15 PM

Lucknow

5:19 AM

6:13 PM

Mumbai

5:52 AM

6:40 PM

Hyderabad

5:28 AM

6:19 PM

Kolkata

4:51 AM

5:35 PM

Bengaluru

5:29 AM

6:26 PM

Chennai

5:19 AM

6:15 PM

When Will Ramadan 2026 End?

Ramadan 2026 is likely to conclude on March 20, 2026, culminating in the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, depending on the sighting of the moon. On the anticipated final day of fasting, Sehri is expected to be observed around 5:06 AM, while Iftar is projected at approximately 6:33 PM, marking the end of the sacred month.

As the crescent moon ushers in Ramadan 2026 across India, the holy period once again offers a time for spiritual reflection, gratitude, and strengthening bonds within the community.

For regular updates on Ramadan 2026 Iftar time today, Sehri timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and the complete Ramadan calendar, stay tuned for accurate and verified announcements.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 5:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: roza rakhne ki dua sehrisehri duasehri ka niyatsehri ka timesehri ki niyatsehri niyatsehri time delhisehri time hyderabadsehri time lucknowsehri time todaytoday sehri time

RELATED News

‘ChiChi Call’ Viral Video MMS Scam Exposed: What Is The Hoax? Here’s All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 23, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities

Chandra Grahan 2026: Will The Lunar Eclipse Occur On March 3 Or 4? Check Timings, Sutak And Zodiac Effects

Does Sara Baloch Viral MMS Link Really Exist? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Holi Date 2026: Correct Date To Celebrate Festival Of Colours, Shubh Muhurat, Holika Dahan Timing

LATEST NEWS

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 22, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 22, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 22, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities
Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 22, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities
Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 22, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities
Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today on February 22, Check City-Wise Timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Major Cities

QUICK LINKS