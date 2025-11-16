LIVE TV
Shocking Act Caught On Video: Sri Lankan Man Stalks, Exposes Private Parts In Broad Daylight After Female Foreign Tourist Refuses His SEX Proposal: ‘He Had The Audacity To…’

A shocking viral video shows a Sri Lankan man exposing and pleasuring himself after a foreign tourist rejected his sexual advances. The solo traveller filmed the encounter, sparking outrage online and calls for police action. The incident has renewed concerns about women’s safety in Sri Lanka.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 16, 2025 17:01:21 IST

A disturbing case, which has become viral in Sri Lanka when one of the foreign tourists captured the footage of a man who stalked her and behaved in an obscene manner when she declined his sexual advances.

As the video that has been circulating claims, the woman, who is a solo traveller, was repeatedly approached by the man, who offered her sex even though he had heard her saying no.

Solo Traveller Shares Shocking Video of Harassment in Sri Lanka

The man also reportedly exposed his private parts and started masturbating in open when she still refused to pay any attention to him.

The entire incident was recorded on her phone, which the tourist used as evidence since she was shockingly and visibly distressed.

She uploaded the video later to raise awareness of the rape that she underwent and to inform other travellers of the risks of not behaving appropriately and predatorily.

In the video, the female solo traveller stated that she wished she had reacted more firmly. She also explained how the man stalked her continuously. She later added, “It quickly turned uncomfortable as he asked where I was staying and I knew where this was going.”

“He had the audacity to expose himself like that,” said the woman in the video. 

Throughout her caption, she showed a sense of shock at the audacity of the man and the fact that she felt unsafe when traveling around the country.

How did the Internet react?

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 5:01 PM IST
