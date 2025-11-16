Shocking Act Caught On Video: Sri Lankan Man Stalks, Exposes Private Parts In Broad Daylight After Female Foreign Tourist Refuses His SEX Proposal: ‘He Had The Audacity To…’

A disturbing case, which has become viral in Sri Lanka when one of the foreign tourists captured the footage of a man who stalked her and behaved in an obscene manner when she declined his sexual advances.

As the video that has been circulating claims, the woman, who is a solo traveller, was repeatedly approached by the man, who offered her sex even though he had heard her saying no.

Solo Traveller Shares Shocking Video of Harassment in Sri Lanka

The man also reportedly exposed his private parts and started masturbating in open when she still refused to pay any attention to him.





The entire incident was recorded on her phone, which the tourist used as evidence since she was shockingly and visibly distressed.

She uploaded the video later to raise awareness of the rape that she underwent and to inform other travellers of the risks of not behaving appropriately and predatorily.

In the video, the female solo traveller stated that she wished she had reacted more firmly. She also explained how the man stalked her continuously. She later added, “It quickly turned uncomfortable as he asked where I was staying and I knew where this was going.”

“He had the audacity to expose himself like that,” said the woman in the video.

Throughout her caption, she showed a sense of shock at the audacity of the man and the fact that she felt unsafe when traveling around the country.

How did the Internet react?

Women should never travel to third world countries alone. Even where these incidents are a rare occurrence there are still opportunistic sickos. — ☀️ (@9thRealm) November 16, 2025

Sri Lanka is a beautiful country filled with kind people, and it is very safe to travel in. Judging an entire nation based on a single incident is extremely foolish. Individuals with distorted minds or psychological disorders can exist in any society. — Khris (@KrishLK2) November 16, 2025

Y western women are so naive..don’t chat or smile..ur there to enjoy not chat up and make friend..ur going as solo traveller so u have to take precautions..don’t forget even madona was raped in newyork n britain is rape capital of Europe..no country is safe cos creeps are evrywhr — MiniS (@Minihindu20) November 16, 2025

