Shocking! Chinese Influencer Spends ₹5 Crore To Get Artificial Eight-Pack Abs, Here’s How He Pulled This Insane Transformation With Acid Shots

A man in China, Andy Hao Tienan, has spent almost ₹5 crore, about four million yuan, trying to give himself artificial eight-pack abs. He’s done it by injecting huge amounts of hyaluronic acid, the stuff our bodies already make to keep joints moving and skin hydrated.

Online, Andy’s got about a lakh followers, mostly folks who tune in for his beauty and fashion updates. Now, he says hyaluronic acid makes up nearly a fifth of his entire body. His goal? Ten thousand doses. He claims he’s already about 40% there, according to the South China Morning Post.

A few months back, Andy made headlines for pumping 40 doses into his shoulders, collarbones, chest, and stomach just to carve out those abs. He hasn’t shared medical details, but he’s open about why he’s doing it. Exercise just didn’t give him the body he wanted.

“I totally agree that muscles don’t grow on cowards,” Andy said. “But you have to understand, I’ve had so many injections. I’m no coward anymore. Would you dare to do the same?”

‘I’ll do a live stream’

He even joked about applying to Guinness for a record if his abs last three years: “I’ll do a live stream cracking walnuts on my abs for everyone to see.”

About five months after his last round of injections, Andy says he’s still happy. The acid hasn’t shifted or clumped up, even though people (and doctors) warned him about that. “It actually looks more natural and better over time. Even the lines between the abs are still distinct—they haven’t merged into a single lump,” he said.

Of course, not everyone thinks this is a good idea. Li Jialun, a cosmetic surgery expert, warned that such extreme injections can be risky.

Putting 40 doses of hyaluronic acid in one spot could crush the skin or even kill blood vessels. He pointed out that while these “muscles” might look real when you’re standing still, they’ll move weirdly because real muscles flex and change shape.

Over time, fillers can erode bone and press on muscle tissue, so your own muscles could shrink as the acid dissolves. “When the filler dissolves, your original muscles may look even weaker. And displacement is a very likely side effect,” Li said.

