Home > World > Horrific Accident Caught On Video: Turkish Military Plane With 20 Onboard Spirals Out Of Control, Crashes In Georgia Near Azerbaijan Border

A Turkish military C-130 plane with 20 personnel crashed in Georgia near the Azerbaijan border. Search operations by Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan are underway. President Erdoğan expressed grief, calling the victims “martyrs,” as investigations into the cause of the crash begin.

Turkish Military Plane With 20 On Board Crashes In Georgia (PHOTO: X)
Turkish Military Plane With 20 On Board Crashes In Georgia (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 11, 2025 20:46:26 IST

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying 20 people crashed in Georgia on Tuesday, not far from the border with Azerbaijan. Both Turkish and Georgian officials confirmed the crash but didn’t immediately say anything about casualties.

Turkish news showed dramatic footage, the plane spiralling toward the ground, leaving a streak of white smoke behind.

According to Turkey’s defense ministry, the C-130 had taken off from Azerbaijan and was heading back to Turkey when it went down. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted there were casualties, but he didn’t share any specifics.

Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense said there were 20 military personnel onboard, including the crew.

Right after the crash, search and rescue teams from Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia started working together to find survivors. The Georgian Interior Ministry said the plane went down in the Sighnaghi municipality, close to Azerbaijan’s border, and that they’ve started an investigation.

Erdogan said he was “deeply saddened,” offering condolences for the “martyrs.” He added, “God willing, we’ll get through this accident with as little harm as possible.”

C-130s are a mainstay for Turkey’s military they use them all the time to move people and equipment. Turkey and Azerbaijan also have a history of close military ties. 

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 8:46 PM IST
