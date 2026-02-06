LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data GDP growth India donald trump korean
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Sofik SK Dustu Sonali MMS: Bengali Influencer Goes Viral Again As He Posts Fresh Instagram Reel After Private Video With Girlfriend Got Leaked

Sofik SK Dustu Sonali MMS: Bengali Influencer Goes Viral Again As He Posts Fresh Instagram Reel After Private Video With Girlfriend Got Leaked

In the meantime, the users of social media argue about the connotations of the viral video, and Sofik SK Dustu Sonali seems to be concentrating on getting the narrative back to his own professional and creative activity.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 6, 2026 15:41:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sofik SK Dustu Sonali MMS: Bengali Influencer Goes Viral Again As He Posts Fresh Instagram Reel After Private Video With Girlfriend Got Leaked

The social media sphere is once again in a frenzy as there are allegations of Bengali influencer, Sofik SK Dustu Sonali, and a purported private MMS of his girlfriend. The video that allegedly went viral on the Internet in the recent past got most people talking on Instagram, X, and other social networks, discussing the issue of privacy, consent, and online morality. Although the reality of the clip has not been checked yet, the event quickly went viral, with some users posting comments, images, and more about the online image of the influencer and his/her posts.

Sofik SK Dustu Sonali MMS: Bengali Influencer Goes Viral Again As He Posts Fresh Instagram Reel After Private Video With Girlfriend Got Leaked

Following the viral allegations, Sofik SK Dustu Sonali posted a new reel to his account to become the first significant update since he went through the scandal. In the new reel that is concentrated on the lifestyle and creative content, not the scandal, we see him playing around with his followers, acting with self confidence. Both fans and critics reacted to the post, with some people showing their appreciation of how the influencer managed to survive and others pointing out when the post was uploaded in context to the MMS scandal. Thousands of views and reactions have since been received by the video and this has contributed to the online buzz of the incident.

The episode has also brought out larger discussions of privacy and the role of influencers in the digital era. Professionals urge people not to make conclusions based on unconfirmed information, as sharing and reporting content ethically is important. In the meantime, the users of social media argue about the connotations of the viral video, and Sofik SK Dustu Sonali seems to be concentrating on getting the narrative back to his own professional and creative activity. The scandal highlights the extent to which internet celebrities in India are walking the thin line between personal privacy and public attention in the country today.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Arohi Mim Viral 3-Minute 24 Second MMS Leak Scandal: Sparks Fresh Buzz With New Instagram Reel That Leaves Social Media Divided, Check Here

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 3:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: india viral mmslatest viral MMSsofik sk dustu girlfriend mmssofik sk dustu sonali private mmssofik sk dustu sonali private mms linksofik sk dustu sonali viral mmssofik sk dustu sonali viral mms trendingsofik sk dustu viral mmsSofik SK MMSSofik SK mms leakviral mms link

RELATED News

Arohi Mim Viral 3-Minute 24 Second MMS Leak Scandal: Sparks Fresh Buzz With New Instagram Reel That Leaves Social Media Divided, Check Here

50+ Exciting Valentine’s Gift Ideas for Couples: Cute, Romantic And Affordable Options

Happy Rose Day 2026 Top Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp Status And Stickers To Wish Your Partner In Romantic Way

Valentine Week 2026 ALERT For Couples: Full List of Important Days Between February 7 And 14, Check How To Make These Dates Special For Your Partner

Sankashti Chaturthi Hindi Vrat Katha: Check Out Date, Moonrise Timings, Rituals, And Significance Of Lord Ganesha Fast

LATEST NEWS

Islamabad Explosion Video: Suspected Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers In A Mosque Kills More Than 20, Nearly 100 Injured, Investigation Underway

Stupidity Or Accident? Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy’s Mouth Within Seconds After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

Starlink Phone: Elon Musk Clarifies Rumors About Smartphone Manufacturing; Here is What He Said

Indian Navy SSC 2026 Recruitment: Number of Vacancies, Eligibility, and How to Apply Step-By-Step Guide Here

Power Cut Alert in Chennai: Electricity Supply to Be Suspended For 5 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Sofik SK Dustu Sonali MMS: Bengali Influencer Goes Viral Again As He Posts Fresh Instagram Reel After Private Video With Girlfriend Got Leaked

What Are The New NBFC Norms? RBI Introduces Measures To Simplify Operations And Boost Business Growth

Pakistan: Powerful Explosion Near A Mosque Rocks Islamabad, More Than 20 Killed And 80 Injured As Police And Rescue Team Rush To The Spot, Emergency Imposed In Nearby Areas

Gutter Cover Thefts Rock Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz Proposes 10-Year Jail Term As Poor Citizens Steal Manhole Covers, Asim Munir, Shahbaz Sharif Continue Begging As Economy Hits Rock Bottom

Maharashtra Holiday, Dry Day Tomorrow? Voters Of These 12 Districts To get Paid Leave Due To Local Body Polls

Sofik SK Dustu Sonali MMS: Bengali Influencer Goes Viral Again As He Posts Fresh Instagram Reel After Private Video With Girlfriend Got Leaked

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sofik SK Dustu Sonali MMS: Bengali Influencer Goes Viral Again As He Posts Fresh Instagram Reel After Private Video With Girlfriend Got Leaked

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sofik SK Dustu Sonali MMS: Bengali Influencer Goes Viral Again As He Posts Fresh Instagram Reel After Private Video With Girlfriend Got Leaked
Sofik SK Dustu Sonali MMS: Bengali Influencer Goes Viral Again As He Posts Fresh Instagram Reel After Private Video With Girlfriend Got Leaked
Sofik SK Dustu Sonali MMS: Bengali Influencer Goes Viral Again As He Posts Fresh Instagram Reel After Private Video With Girlfriend Got Leaked
Sofik SK Dustu Sonali MMS: Bengali Influencer Goes Viral Again As He Posts Fresh Instagram Reel After Private Video With Girlfriend Got Leaked

QUICK LINKS