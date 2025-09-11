LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Tiny Wonder, Giant Spirit: Meet The World’s Shortest Woman

Tiny Wonder, Giant Spirit: Meet The World’s Shortest Woman

Jyoti Kishanji Amge, born in Nagpur in 1993, has achondroplasia and was declared the world’s shortest living woman at 62.8 cm. Despite her size, she pursued education, acting, and international fame, inspiring many with her determination and charm.

Jyoti Amge, the world’s shortest woman (Photo: IG/jyoti_amge)
Jyoti Amge, the world’s shortest woman (Photo: IG/jyoti_amge)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 11, 2025 12:36:39 IST

On 16 December 1993, in Nagpur-the central part of India, the life story of Jyoti Kishanji Amge began, and it is a story peppered with determination, charm, and the power of the human spirit offering a challenge to the physical body. As a child, Jyoti was a happy and enthusiastic child, just like any other child of average height. However, at the age of five her mother, Ranjana, noticed there had been a change in Jyoti’s growth. A couple of years later, she was diagnosed with a very rare and conformed type of dwarfism called achondroplasia. Unfortunately, this diagnosis would mean that she was confined to this restricted size and would not grow any further.

Nevertheless, throughout her childhood Jyoti’s life was fairly super normal, as far as being a child can be normal. Jyoti had participated in a typical school experience, and at the age of four was attending regular school with average height children. In school, she used an altered desk and chair suited to her very small size. Even as a very young child, Jyoti had displayed a wonderful personality, had a love of fashion and make-up, and had aspirations that were far larger than her stature.

World’s shortest living woman

Her first taste of international notoriety occurred when she appeared in Fuji TV’s Bikkuri Chojin 100 Special No.2 (2009). At just 61.95 cm (2 ft) tall, Jyoti was declared the world’s shortest living teenager. At the age of 15, she weighed only 5.4 kg (12 lb) — 4 kg more than she weighed at birth. Despite her size, it was impossible not to notice her. Later in that year she was featured in Mika Singh’s music video and was also featured in Channel 4’s documentary Bodyshock: Two Foot Tall Teen, an indicator that she was on the rise. 

Two years later, on her 18th birthday, Jyoti was officially recognized as the world’s shortest living woman. Measuring in at 62.8 cm (2 ft 0.7 in) by Manoh Pahukar, an orthopaedic consultant in Nagpur, she squeezed past Bridgette Jordan, the USA record holder. From that point onwards, Jyoti book a trip to realize her dreams of travelling and acting. She indicated she would like to visit London and America, and get into films; all of which she was able to accomplish.

