Unbelievable Hack! Man Turns iPhone 12 Into iPhone 17 Pro Max With This Simple Trick, Leaves Internet Stunned

A social media post (formerly Twitter) that went viral has elicited laughter and controversy when it depicted a local mobile phone seller transforming an iPhone 12 into the newly released iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The clip depicts the seller with an average iPhone 12. With a few hasty modifications, he gave the phone an external appearance of the latest flagship phone of Apple. He had first attached a bright orange back panel to the device.

Man Turns iPhone 12 Into iPhone 17 Pro Max

It was in a similar color shade as the new edition of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max that was offered by Apple in the cosmic orange shade. Then he fitted another camera frame on the lens and flashlight box.

Externally, the phone was just a copy of the most recent iPhone model but it was only a cosmetic change, not internal. As a matter of fact, the makeover was not flawless, as the new frame made the phone look like an iPhone 17 Pro Max, however, made the flashlight unusable in its entirety.

The text accompanying the video was the following: “Phone sellers are currently transforming iPhone 12 to iPhone 17 Pro Max.

How did the Internet react?

Netizens jokingly told that there must be a trick to upgrade software, performance and internal features.

biggest scam here is apple — tornyai laurentiu andrei (@LaurentiuTorn) September 16, 2025

Yeah, and everything on your phone is now in their hands — Lynette McElroy (@Lmce33) September 16, 2025

And the flash is covered… This is next level stupidity and inferiority complex. pic.twitter.com/YzzAZjCE8T — Dayo, CV & Project Writer 📝 (@diadem_official) September 16, 2025

