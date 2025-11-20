Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles

Chinese temple viral video: A tourist has come under scrutiny for allegedly triggering a fire that burned down a sacred temple in China after mishandling candles and incense. A video of the incident has gone viral, capturing the moment flames raced through the structure as dense smoke billowed into the sky.

Fire Caught On Camera At Wenchang Pavilion

The blaze erupted at the Wenchang Pavilion on Fenghuang Mountain in China’s Jiangsu province. Dramatic visuals show the three-storey pavilion collapsing as massive sections of its wooden roof caved in and fell to the ground.

Thick clouds of dark smoke were seen rising from the site, painting a grim picture of the fast-spreading fire.

Fire Destroys Historic Pavilion at Yongqing Temple, Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China today. A fire at Yongqing Temple on November 12 destroyed the historic Wenchang Pavilion. Other parts of the ancient temple, founded in 536 AD, were unharmed. pic.twitter.com/G0ELU8s4le — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 12, 2025

The incident occurred on 12 November, and early findings suggest the disaster was sparked by a visitor’s improper use of incense and candles. Officials believe the fire was likely caused by “irresponsible candle use” and careless handling of incense, according to reports.

No Casualties Reported; Damage Limited To The Structure

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby forested areas.

Officials also clarified that the pavilion, which was commissioned in 2008 and completed in 2009, did not contain any ancient relics or historical artefacts, minimizing cultural damage despite the destruction of the structure itself.

The Wenchang Pavilion was managed by the nearby Yongqing Temple, whose modern buildings were reconstructed in the 1990s. The temple’s historical lineage, however, stretches back nearly 1,500 years to the Liang Dynasty before the original site fell into ruin.

Investigation Underway; Restoration Planned

Local authorities stated that further action will be based on the findings of the ongoing investigation. They added that safety protocols will be strengthened to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Once the probe concludes, plans are in place to begin restoration work, rebuilding the pavilion in a style consistent with the traditional architecture of the historic site.

READ MORE: Travel Smarter! NHAI Rolls Out Exciting New Schemes And Perks For Highway Travelers, FASTag Rules Update- Are You Ready To Benefit?