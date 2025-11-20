LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News adani AQI donald trump Nitish Kumar Delhi News
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles

Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles

A tourist has come under scrutiny for allegedly triggering a fire that burned down a sacred temple in China after mishandling candles and incense. A video of the incident has gone viral, capturing the moment flames raced through the structure as dense smoke billowed into the sky.

Chinese temple viral video: Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles (Screengrab from 'X')
Chinese temple viral video: Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles (Screengrab from 'X')

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 20, 2025 10:41:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles

Chinese temple viral video: A tourist has come under scrutiny for allegedly triggering a fire that burned down a sacred temple in China after mishandling candles and incense. A video of the incident has gone viral, capturing the moment flames raced through the structure as dense smoke billowed into the sky.

Fire Caught On Camera At Wenchang Pavilion

The blaze erupted at the Wenchang Pavilion on Fenghuang Mountain in China’s Jiangsu province. Dramatic visuals show the three-storey pavilion collapsing as massive sections of its wooden roof caved in and fell to the ground.

Thick clouds of dark smoke were seen rising from the site, painting a grim picture of the fast-spreading fire.

The incident occurred on 12 November, and early findings suggest the disaster was sparked by a visitor’s improper use of incense and candles. Officials believe the fire was likely caused by “irresponsible candle use” and careless handling of incense, according to reports.

No Casualties Reported; Damage Limited To The Structure

Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby forested areas.

Officials also clarified that the pavilion, which was commissioned in 2008 and completed in 2009, did not contain any ancient relics or historical artefacts, minimizing cultural damage despite the destruction of the structure itself.

The Wenchang Pavilion was managed by the nearby Yongqing Temple, whose modern buildings were reconstructed in the 1990s. The temple’s historical lineage, however, stretches back nearly 1,500 years to the Liang Dynasty before the original site fell into ruin.

Investigation Underway; Restoration Planned

Local authorities stated that further action will be based on the findings of the ongoing investigation. They added that safety protocols will be strengthened to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Once the probe concludes, plans are in place to begin restoration work, rebuilding the pavilion in a style consistent with the traditional architecture of the historic site.

READ MORE: Travel Smarter! NHAI Rolls Out Exciting New Schemes And Perks For Highway Travelers, FASTag Rules Update- Are You Ready To Benefit?

First published on: Nov 20, 2025 10:41 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: burned downchina temple

RELATED News

‘Ultimate Swiggy Dad’: Delivery Partner Teaching Daughter During Breaks Melts Hearts Online, Watch Viral Video

List Of Top 6 Most Livable Cities In India, Sadly, Delhi-NCR Isn’t One Of Them!

‘Deadly’ Bride And Groom Entry Goes Viral: Internet Mistakes Wedding Walkway For Bodies In Horror-Like Video

‘There’s Something About 2–6 AM’: Techie’s Late-Night Productivity Hack Sparks Big Online Debate

Meet Nawab Hamid Ali Khan Who Had A Private Train, Private Station- And A Platform Inside His Home

LATEST NEWS

TCS Asked To Pay Complete Gratuity To Employee Forced To Quit Over Leaves Taken For ‘Critically Ill’ Father

Is Adani’s Big Move About To Spark A Mega Turnaround, And Is It The Real Reason JP Power Is Exploding?

Nitish Kumar Net Worth 2025 Revealed: JD(U) Chief To Take Oath As Bihar CM Today, His Assets Include Car, Flat, 13 Cows And…

Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles

Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Reacts to Viral Outrage Over Her Egg-Freezing Comment, Sparks Online Controversy

New US Report Hints How Many Jets Pakistan Likely Lost During Operation Sindoor

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (20-11-2025): Thursday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Are Investors About to Cash In Big Today? Infosys ₹18,000 Crore Buyback Opens, Retail Investors To Strike Gold This Time

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (20.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Thursday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Did Priyanka Chopra Really ‘Hire Fans’ For Autographs? Desi Girl’s Old Airport Video Ignites Backlash

Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles
Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles
Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles
Video Goes Viral Of Chinese Temple Engulfed In Flames Due To Tourist’s Improper Use Of Candles

QUICK LINKS