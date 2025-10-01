LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Viral Video Shows Men Dancing In Sarees At Ahmedabad Garba: Do You Know About This 200-Year-Old Curse?

Viral Video Shows Men Dancing In Sarees At Ahmedabad Garba: Do You Know About This 200-Year-Old Curse?

Men in Ahmedabad’s Sadu Mata Ni Pol wear sarees and perform Garba every Navratri to honour Saduben, a woman from 200 years ago. The ritual, Saduma na Garba, is penance for a centuries-old curse and recently went viral on Instagram.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 1, 2025 15:13:57 IST

Each year during Navratri, the roads of Ahmedabad will fill with colourful Garba festivities. But in Sadu Mata Ni Pol, one of the city’s oldest living quarters, the festival has a special twist that is men wear sarees to dance Garba, an age-old ritual filled with history, piety, and repentance. The centuries-old tradition known as Saduma na Garba recently gained popularity after an Instagram reel took the strange spectacle viral. 

The History Behind Saduma na Garba Saduma na Garba is much more than a celebratory dance. It honours the sorrowful tale of Saduben, a woman from more than 200 years ago. Local legend says that Saduben had appealed for protection by the community when a Mughal aristocrat tried to make her his concubine. Her appeal remained unheard, and in desperation, she lost her child. Angry and devastated, she placed curses on the men of the Barot community, vowing that their later generations would be cowardly. 

In a tragic turn of events, she then practiced sati, leaving behind a tale of sacrifice and despair that still resonates in Ahmedabad. Why Men Dance in Sarees The ceremony is one of penance and remembrance. 

Men dress up as women

Each year on the eighth night of Navratri, Barot men dress up as women wearing sarees and do Garba to pay tribute to the sacrifice of Saduben and atone for their sins. Residents believe that the practice instills humility, respect for women, and prevents the generation of any forgetfulness towards her tale. Viral Reel Seizes Countrywide Interest The ceremony went viral across the country after Instagram account Awesome Amdavad uploaded a reel on 30 September 2025 with the caption: “Saree Garba Ritual at Sadu Mata Ni Pol in Amdavad.” 

The video gained 2.7 million views and more than 60,000 likes within a matter of days as social media users across India reacted with amazement and respect. Reactions varied from “Wow, I never knew this… salute to the men… Jai Mata Di” to “Proud of Sanatan Dharm,” and asserted the cultural and religious importance of the practice. A Living Tradition Saduma na Garba is a reminder of the depth to which history, folklore, and piety are entwined in Indian custom.

As men insist on wearing sarees and dancing through Sadu Mata Ni Pol’s streets, the centuries-old tale of Saduben endures, intertwining penance with celebration in a manner that exercises both locals and the broader population.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 3:13 PM IST
