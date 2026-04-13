Viral Video: Street Fight Turns WWE-Style Show As ‘Dogesh’ Plays Referee, Internet Calls It ‘Naya Tamasha’

It is common to witness a heated exchange among people in a street. On occasions, the fight even turns into a physical altercation. Be it in metro, or otherwise, coming across commoners arguing over petty issues are nothing unusual. However, it is not everyday that you see humans clashing on road with a street dog taking part in it. Sounds weird? Well, this is what happened recently and a video of the incident was shared on social media.

In a video now going viral, two men could be seen engaged in a brutal face-off. The clash broke out in a open street with onlookers appearing shocked over the matter. The clip appears to have been captured from inside a car.

Now, comes the best part.

While the duo slaps and punches each other, there is one street dog that seems to be more excited. The canine keeps on running, jumping and barking all through the tussle, appearing as that one efficient referee for chaotic show. Overall, the fight sequence could be easily labelled as one of WWE’s WrestleMania matches.

Some of the passersby tried to intervene and act as a mediator. But both the parties seemed too devoted to continue with the fight. The video was put up with the caption, “WWE-Kinda Kalesh b/w Two guys on Street, Dogesh acted as Referee.”

WWE-Kinda Kalesh b/w Two guys on Street, Dogesh acted as Referee 🫡 pic.twitter.com/n6HfjQdYgZ — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 13, 2026

Social media users were quick to react to the chaotic confrontation. A person said, “Dogesh bhai didn’t even need a whistle. Just pure desi referee vibes – 1-1, ab break nahi, direct main event.”

Another user added, “WWE mein dog referee? Ye kya naya tamasha hai.” Someone mentioned, “Real fights mein aisa nahi hota. What kind of people are these? They don’t even let us enjoy WWE for free.”

Another video surfaced last week from Rishikesh, where a woman was seen arguing aggressively with police after being stopped from drinking near the Ganga.

The video was shared on the same X page with the caption, “A woman from Haryana was drinking alcohol with her husband on the Ganga riverbank in Rishikesh. When locals & police stopped them, she lashed out: ‘We tourists sustain your livelihood… your money is what we’re drinking!'”

A woman from Haryana was drinking alcohol with her husband on the Ganga riverbank in Rishikesh. When locals & police stopped them, she lashed out: ‘We tourists sustain your livelihood… your money is what we’re drinking!’ pic.twitter.com/2gCKe6QOfP — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 7, 2026

The situation quickly escalated into a heated public confrontation, drawing strong reactions online about law enforcement and public behaviour.

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