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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Trash Bin Nahi Hain’: Woman Seen Dumping Artificial Pooja Waste And Plastic Bags Near Ganga In Rishikesh; Viral Video Draws Sharp Criticism — WATCH

‘Trash Bin Nahi Hain’: Woman Seen Dumping Artificial Pooja Waste And Plastic Bags Near Ganga In Rishikesh; Viral Video Draws Sharp Criticism — WATCH

A viral video from Rishikesh shows a woman dumping pooja waste, including plastic, along the Ganga River, sparking outrage online.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 12, 2026 11:00:36 IST

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‘Trash Bin Nahi Hain’: Woman Seen Dumping Artificial Pooja Waste And Plastic Bags Near Ganga In Rishikesh; Viral Video Draws Sharp Criticism — WATCH

A Rishikesh viral video has caused a national uproar on social media after it depicted a woman purportedly disposing of religious waste on the Ganges River banks. It is reported that the incident occurred in a place called Sai Ghat where the lady had been spotted excavating a shallow hole in the sand and burying pooja items, such as plastic and other non-biodegradable substances. The act received a lot of criticism on the internet, many terming it as detrimental to the environment and the sanctity of the river, which is very important to millions of people in the religious context.

‘Trash Bin Nahi Hain’: Woman Seen Dumping Artificial Pooja Waste And Plastic Bags Near Ganga In Rishikesh; Viral Video Draws Sharp Criticism — WATCH

The video was uploaded by a foreign visitor, Sierra Liliann, who filmed the event when she was visiting. In her post, she claimed that she had attempted to inquire of the woman why she did what she did but was refused. Liliann was concerned about the hypocrisy of holding prayers and at the same time contaminating the riverbank. She also pointed out that she experienced the same practices at the evening Ganga Aarti when devotees were observed throwing the offerings wrapped in plastics into the river, which implies that the problem is not only common among this age group.




Since its release, the clip has caused a raging debate on the internet, where people have lamented the act and demanded more environmental consciousness and responsibility. Most of them mentioned that although some individuals shun dumping religious waste into dustbins on the basis of cultural beliefs, this will eventually damage the natural ecosystems. The others were angry about the unresponsiveness of the people despite the growing awareness and education. The event has rekindled the discussion on sustainable religious practices and the serious need to conserve sacred rivers such as the Ganga by avoiding pollution.

Also Read: ‘Generator Fees?’: Parent Shares Private School Fee Receipt In Bihar Showing Electricity Charges Amid Heatwave And Power Cuts; WATCH Viral Video

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Tags: ganga pollutionganges riverhome-hero-pos-9plastic pollutionpooja wasteviral videowoman dumping waste gangawoman dumping waste ganga viral video

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‘Trash Bin Nahi Hain’: Woman Seen Dumping Artificial Pooja Waste And Plastic Bags Near Ganga In Rishikesh; Viral Video Draws Sharp Criticism — WATCH

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‘Trash Bin Nahi Hain’: Woman Seen Dumping Artificial Pooja Waste And Plastic Bags Near Ganga In Rishikesh; Viral Video Draws Sharp Criticism — WATCH

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‘Trash Bin Nahi Hain’: Woman Seen Dumping Artificial Pooja Waste And Plastic Bags Near Ganga In Rishikesh; Viral Video Draws Sharp Criticism — WATCH
‘Trash Bin Nahi Hain’: Woman Seen Dumping Artificial Pooja Waste And Plastic Bags Near Ganga In Rishikesh; Viral Video Draws Sharp Criticism — WATCH
‘Trash Bin Nahi Hain’: Woman Seen Dumping Artificial Pooja Waste And Plastic Bags Near Ganga In Rishikesh; Viral Video Draws Sharp Criticism — WATCH
‘Trash Bin Nahi Hain’: Woman Seen Dumping Artificial Pooja Waste And Plastic Bags Near Ganga In Rishikesh; Viral Video Draws Sharp Criticism — WATCH

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