WATCH: Australian Tourist Rushes To Rescue A Cow Stuck In A Dry Drain During Vacation In India, Wins Internet

An Australian tourist, Duncan McNaught, went viral for rescuing a cow stuck in a dry drain in India. The heartwarming video shows his struggle, teamwork, and humor, capturing the moment the sacred animal is finally freed, leaving viewers inspired worldwide.

Australian Man Jumps Into Drain To Rescue Cow In India ( Photo: Instagram)
Australian Man Jumps Into Drain To Rescue Cow In India ( Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 27, 2025 19:41:02 IST

An Australian tourist has gained the oeuvre of the internet after she intervened to rescue a cow that had been stuck in a dry drain in India.

The traveller, Duncan McNaught, posted the incident on Instagram and a video was recorded, which depicted the poor animal held in the ditch.

Australian traveller becomes social media hero

In the film, in a reassuring tone, McNaught on Instagram stated, “No, he fell in. We’re gonna rescue. Let’s go. Oh, the sacred cow in India is lost. It’s okay, buddy.” 

The video displays that he is first unable to pull out the cow by himself. There is a text on the screen that admits, that I was not strong enough she was heavy 2 people should do the job.

At last he manages to free the animal with the help of another man. The video also concludes with McNaught indicating a small scrape and telling a joke, scrape my finger up. 

How did the Internet react? 

One user stated, “Beautiful act of kindness, god bless you both! Another posted, “Huge respect bro, we need people like u in this world.” 

An individual added, “That’s called humanity for all living beings,” as another chimed in, “Blessings to you both ! It’s good karma!” and one concluded, “Thank you for being kind to that innocent soul.”

A woman climbed to save a stranded cat, in another animal rescue story, in Mangaluru, the woman climbed to her rescue down a 50-foot-deep water-filled well with fear of falling. Animal rescuer Rajani Shetty, as she was known, was widely praised online because of her amazing courage and humanity. 

