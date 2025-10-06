LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Watch: Cobra Spotted Inside Noida Apartment Elevator, Residents Panic

Watch: Cobra Spotted Inside Noida Apartment Elevator, Residents Panic

A full-grown cobra caused panic in Noida’s Golden Palm Society when spotted inside an elevator. Residents trapped it safely, but fear lingers as children avoid lifts and locals demand preventive safety measures against snakes in the high-rise complex.

A cobra surprises residents of Noida’s Golden Palm Society. (Screengrab: X/@MahendrMahii)
A cobra surprises residents of Noida’s Golden Palm Society. (Screengrab: X/@MahendrMahii)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 6, 2025 02:38:53 IST

Watch: Cobra Spotted Inside Noida Apartment Elevator, Residents Panic

Residents of Golden Palm Society in Sector 168 received a shocking surprise on Sunday when a full-grown cobra was spotted in their apartment elevator. The surprise encounter left quite a few residents petrified and raised safety concerns in the high-rise complex.

Eyewitnesses said a couple of residents were queuing for the lift when it came with the hooded cobra sprawling on the ground. Panic broke out, and the maintenance staff of the society swiftly arrived at the scene. With some improvised devices, they managed to contain the snake in a garbage can before releasing it into an open space nearby.

Watch here:



The episode has left residents in a state of deep unease. “If a snake is able to ride an elevator, then it is able to go wherever the gym, the lobby, even into apartments,” one resident complained. Parents explained that children are now too scared to take the lift alone, and many residents are keeping away from common areas altogether.

Golden Palm Society authorities have appealed to the authorities to take preventive measures. The residents have sought frequent checks, sealing and tightening possible entry points, and high alertness to keep them safe.

Noida, because of its vicinity to green belts and ongoing construction, has witnessed several cases of snakes slithering into residential areas over the past few months, showcasing increasing safety concerns for city residents.

First published on: Oct 6, 2025 2:38 AM IST
Watch: Cobra Spotted Inside Noida Apartment Elevator, Residents Panic

Watch: Cobra Spotted Inside Noida Apartment Elevator, Residents Panic

Watch: Cobra Spotted Inside Noida Apartment Elevator, Residents Panic
Watch: Cobra Spotted Inside Noida Apartment Elevator, Residents Panic
Watch: Cobra Spotted Inside Noida Apartment Elevator, Residents Panic
Watch: Cobra Spotted Inside Noida Apartment Elevator, Residents Panic

