Home > Offbeat > Watch: ‘Desi Zombies’, Netizens Slam Onlookers For Recording Woman Dragging Man In Noida

Watch: ‘Desi Zombies’, Netizens Slam Onlookers For Recording Woman Dragging Man In Noida

A viral video from Noida shows a woman dragging a man by his shirt on a busy road after a scooter accident, while bystanders filmed instead of intervening. Social media erupted, calling the crowd “Desi Zombies” and demanding action against the woman.

Video from Noida has gone viral on social media, showing a woman dragging a man by his shirt (Photo: X/@ShoneeKapoor)
Video from Noida has gone viral on social media, showing a woman dragging a man by his shirt (Photo: X/@ShoneeKapoor)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 26, 2025 15:20:23 IST

A shocking video from Noida has gone viral on social media, showing a woman dragging a man by his shirt on a busy roadside after an alleged scooter accident. Instead of intervening, bystanders were seen recording the entire incident on their phones, sparking widespread outrage online.

In the viral clip, the woman can be seen pulling the man who was sitting on the ground by his shirt and dragging him along the rough road. She also appears to hit him while passersby stand by, filming the altercation rather than stepping in or calling the police.

The video was first shared on X with the caption: “A woman is seen dragging a man by his shirt in Noida after a scooter accident. Again, bystanders are busy making the video.”

Watch here:



Social Media Outrage

The visuals have triggered strong reactions from netizens. Many criticised the woman’s violent behaviour and equally condemned the bystanders for their silence.

One user wrote: “Outrageous..!! Nobody gets to play judge and executioner on the road. Dragging someone like this is brutal and illegal. Even worse is that bystanders filmed instead of helping. The woman must be arrested immediately.”

Another commented: “This is what we’ve become people record everything, but no one has the courage to stop such behaviour.”

Some went further, linking the act to broader issues of gender dynamics. One user remarked: “Ego of being a woman and female body this is the root cause. Where is the sense of sisterhood and motherhood?” Others took a sarcastic tone, with one saying, “This woman’s husband must be scared of her. Who knows when she will drag him and his family to court.”

Another Noida Incident Shocks Social Media

The viral video comes just a day after another disturbing case in Noida, where five women passengers alleged that an Uber driver threatened them with an iron pipe after a fight over directions. That incident too was caught on camera and circulated widely on Instagram, fueling debates about road rage and public safety in the city.

While some netizens condemned the crowd for not intervening, others argued that the footage itself is crucial. “Without a video, we wouldn’t even be discussing this today. It serves as evidence,” one person noted.

The Noida Police are yet to release an official statement on the viral incident. However, calls are growing louder on social media for strict action against the woman for resorting to violence in public and for allowing law enforcement to determine accountability.

Tags: Noida viral videoNoida woman

Watch: ‘Desi Zombies’, Netizens Slam Onlookers For Recording Woman Dragging Man In Noida

