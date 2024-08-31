Saturday, August 31, 2024

Watch: Helicopter Crashes During Airlift Operation In Kedarnath

In an unfortunate incident, a defective helicopter being airlifted from Kedarnath to Gauchar by an Indian Air Force MI-17 chopper crashed this morning on saturday.

Watch: Helicopter Crashes During Airlift Operation In Kedarnath

In an unfortunate incident, a defective helicopter being airlifted from Kedarnath to Gauchar by an Indian Air Force MI-17 chopper crashed this morning on saturday.

The crash occurred near the Mandakini River in Lincholi, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. The incident, which was captured on camera, involved the helicopter being transported for repairs to the Gauchar airstrip.

Watch the Video 

Also Read: Gujarat: Woman Harassed By Zomato Agent Who Faked Injury & Flashed Her

As per District Tourism Officer Rahul Chaubey, the pilot had to make an emergency drop of the helicopter in an open area after the MI-17 began losing balance. Hence, due to combined weight of the helicopter and adverse wind conditions, it resulted in instability.

Later, MI-17, having covered only a short distance, became unsteady and the pilot decided to drop the chopper near the Tharu camp.

Must Read: Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Route Restoration Brings Relief To Pilgrims

Fortunately, there were no passengers or cargo on the helicopter. Currently, rescue teams are on the scene to search for any casualties and are  assessing the situation.

Tags:

Helicopter Crashed kedarnath MI-17 NewsX
addBlock

Recent Post

Celebrating 75 Years Of The Supreme Court Of India: PM Modi’s Tribute To Constitutional Evolution

Celebrating 75 Years Of The Supreme Court Of India: PM Modi’s Tribute To Constitutional Evolution

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Ajit Pawar Reveals Progress On Seat-Sharing Negotiations

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Ajit Pawar Reveals Progress On Seat-Sharing Negotiations

Tom Hanks Warns Fans About Fake AI Ads Using His Likeness: Do Not Be Fooled

Tom Hanks Warns Fans About Fake AI Ads Using His Likeness: Do Not Be Fooled

Kamala Harris Avoids Race and Gender References in Historic Bid

Kamala Harris Avoids Race and Gender References in Historic Bid

Germany: Why There Has Been A Steep Rise In Knife Attacks

Germany: Why There Has Been A Steep Rise In Knife Attacks

Who Is Jagdish Tytler? Delhi Court Orders Charges Against Congress Leader In 1984 Anti-Sikh Violence Case

Who Is Jagdish Tytler? Delhi Court Orders Charges Against Congress Leader In 1984 Anti-Sikh Violence...

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ To Premiere On October 29

‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ To Premiere On October 29

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox