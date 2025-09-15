WATCH: Indian Couple Lip Locks Passionately On Their Wedding Day, Gets It Filmed, Day But Internet Is Not Happy About It

The netizens are preoccupied with commenting on inappropriate and not-so-controversial information on the web. This time it is a video of an Indian couple having a wedding photoshoot where they can be seen in a compromising posture, lips locked to one another, whilst the entire team of photographers is recording the erotic moment in their camera.

The video is becoming viral on Instagram massively and getting both positive and negative responses among the Netizens.

It has all begun with the video that somehow went viral on a social media, in which a couple is shown kissing in their colorful wedding outfits. The viral moment was a portion of a photo shoot, which most of the newlyweds follow in their marriage day.

I don’t know why people are going mad over this? It is their own life, own choices, own way of public simply of love.. For all they want, they can allow vlogging of their suhag raat also.. Why should others do moral policing? pic.twitter.com/vxyQhaKDU9 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 14, 2025

However, netizens are condemning it by arguing that no such intimate actions are a part of our culture, and these trends are simply a cultural influence of Western nations. Whereas the netizens are also defending the couple in some cases, they claim that it is their choice.

How did the Internet react to the viral video?

Quote: Why should others do moral policing? I support their right to act as they see fit. But once this video is the public domain, others are free to express their opinions too, provided there’s no call for violence. That’s how freedom of expression works – there is no… — Jagan Mohan (@altvu) September 14, 2025

It is also peoples choice to go mad over that. That is also their life — Truth Matters (@truth_seeker108) September 14, 2025

It’s a strange double standard: the same scene that gets a movie an ‘A’ certificate is freely allowed as a “reel.” The censor boardseemsto regulate art but turns a blind eye to content masquerading as reality Where’s the consistency? #CensorBoard #reels #DigitalContent@RGVzoomin — Tarun Akella (@Tarun_Andhra) September 15, 2025

