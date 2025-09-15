WATCH: Indian Couple Lip Locks Passionately On Their Wedding Day, Gets It Filmed, Day But Internet Is Not Happy About It
WATCH: Indian Couple Lip Locks Passionately On Their Wedding Day, Gets It Filmed, Day But Internet Is Not Happy About It

A video of an Indian couple kissing during their wedding photoshoot has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online. While some netizens criticise it as against Indian culture, others defend the couple’s right to express love. The debate on morality and personal choice is trending across social media.

Netizens Divided Over Lip-Locked Couple Doing Photoshoot During Wedding Ceremony (Pic Credit: X)
Netizens Divided Over Lip-Locked Couple Doing Photoshoot During Wedding Ceremony (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 15, 2025 16:12:40 IST

The netizens are preoccupied with commenting on inappropriate and not-so-controversial information on the web. This time it is a video of an Indian couple having a wedding photoshoot where they can be seen in a compromising posture, lips locked to one another, whilst the entire team of photographers is recording the erotic moment in their camera.

The video is becoming viral on Instagram massively and getting both positive and negative responses among the Netizens.

It has all begun with the video that somehow went viral on a social media, in which a couple is shown kissing in their colorful wedding outfits. The viral moment was a portion of a photo shoot, which most of the newlyweds follow in their marriage day.

However, netizens are condemning it by arguing that no such intimate actions are a part of our culture, and these trends are simply a cultural influence of Western nations. Whereas the netizens are also defending the couple in some cases, they claim that it is their choice.

X is where the video was shared by the account of @coolfunnytshirt. The text of the video is, I do not understand why people are crazy about this? It is their life, their decisions, their style of public quite simply through love.. They can even permit vlogging of their suhag raat as there is nothing they desire. What is the reason why other people should moral police?

How did the Internet react to the viral video?

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Young Woman Gets Into A Fight After Getting Caught Smoking Inside The Train, Cries Later After The TC…

Tags: caught on cameraindian wedding couplekissing coupleviral video

