Caught On Cam: Young Woman Gets Into A Fight After Getting Caught Smoking Inside The Train, Cries Later After The TC…

One of the viral videos on social media depicts an Indian woman riding in a passenger train smoking in an AC coach, which is forbidden by Indian Railways.

An onlooker recorded the video in which he challenged the woman and told her not to smoke in the coach and to get out. To which the woman lost her head and began to rave at the man.

Moreover, the woman later ended up crying when she was being interrogated by the ticket checker in the train.

It all began when a man challenged a woman who was smoking in one of the AC coaches in a passenger train in India. The woman, who was most likely unaware of the policies on smoking within the train, began to lose it when the fellow passengers rebuked her because of her smoking.

In the brawl, one can hear her saying, Main tumhare paiso ka nahi fukti hoon and she wanted to switch off the video recording as well.

Is it legal to smoke on a train? @RailwaySeva Mahila hai to sb legal hai asa? she- "mai tere paso ka nhi pee rhi na" In the end, she dropped her last Ace card- "crying".

When this issue got out of control, a ticket inspector of the train arrived at the place and defused the situation. He gave three choices as a punishment to the failure to adhere to the non-smoking zone rule.

Conversely, the woman began to scream and sob after the arrival of the TC. The TC offered three choices as a normal fine of smoking inside the train, leaving the woman without any fine and the third alternative was to refer the case to the police.

How did the Internet react to the viral video?

It’s illegal

She deserved a basic etiquette and manners class with a tight slap.