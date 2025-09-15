Caught On Cam: Young Woman Gets Into A Fight After Getting Caught Smoking Inside The Train, Cries Later After The TC…
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie Emmy Awards 2025 asia cup 2025 AI replicating unseen details Emmy Award 2025 Kirishi refinery anime movie
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Caught On Cam: Young Woman Gets Into A Fight After Getting Caught Smoking Inside The Train, Cries Later After The TC…

Caught On Cam: Young Woman Gets Into A Fight After Getting Caught Smoking Inside The Train, Cries Later After The TC…

A viral video shows an Indian woman smoking in a train’s AC coach, violating Indian Railways’ rules. After being challenged by passengers, she argued, cried, and resisted. A ticket inspector later intervened, offering fines and police action, ultimately resolving the conflict.

Woman Gets Caught Smoking Inside Passenger Train (Pic Credit: X)
Woman Gets Caught Smoking Inside Passenger Train (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 15, 2025 15:55:47 IST

One of the viral videos on social media depicts an Indian woman riding in a passenger train smoking in an AC coach, which is forbidden by Indian Railways.

An onlooker recorded the video in which he challenged the woman and told her not to smoke in the coach and to get out. To which the woman lost her head and began to rave at the man.

Moreover, the woman later ended up crying when she was being interrogated by the ticket checker in the train.

It all began when a man challenged a woman who was smoking in one of the AC coaches in a passenger train in India. The woman, who was most likely unaware of the policies on smoking within the train, began to lose it when the fellow passengers rebuked her because of her smoking.

In the brawl, one can hear her saying, Main tumhare paiso ka nahi fukti hoon and she wanted to switch off the video recording as well.

When this issue got out of control, a ticket inspector of the train arrived at the place and defused the situation. He gave three choices as a punishment to the failure to adhere to the non-smoking zone rule.

Conversely, the woman began to scream and sob after the arrival of the TC. The TC offered three choices as a normal fine of smoking inside the train, leaving the woman without any fine and the third alternative was to refer the case to the police.

How did the Internet react to the viral video? 





ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Anti-Immigration Activist Spotted Enjoying Onion Bhaji During Protest In London, Internet Loses Its Mind

Tags: indian railwaysviral videowoman smoking

RELATED News

Google Gemini Storms India’s App Charts – Is The Viral Nano Banana AI Trend The Real Reason?
Nano Banana AI Daily Limit: How Many Images Can You Generate With Google Gemini? Full Guide To Free, Pro And Ultra Access
Woman’s ‘Creepy’ Encounter With Google Gemini’s ‘Nano Banana’ AI Saree Trend Sparks Viral Shock Online | VIDEO
This AI Prompt Turns Any Man Into A Vintage Legend- Google Gemini’s Peaky Blinders Makeover Could BE The Internet’s New Obsession
Google Gemini Lets You Turn Ordinary Photos Into Viral 4K Retro AI Portraits, Try This Viral Trick

LATEST NEWS

"Can reach a period when we won't need actors": Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor share concerns over AI misuse
"I gave you just the tip": Sarah Shahi shares update about 'Red, White & Royal Blue' sequel at 2025 Emmy Awards
Galaxy Medicare Vs Taurian MPS IPO Share Allotment: Which SME IPO Attracted More Investors? Check Your Status Online!
Flipkart's The Big Billion Days Returns on 23 September 2025, Promising Unmatched Value, Selection, And Speed In Delivery
Handshake row: PCB demands "immediate removal" of match referee for India-Pak Asia Cup clash
Will TikTok Make a Comeback in the US? Washington and Beijing “Very Close” to a Deal!
FII and Government Collaborate on Carbon Innovation and Action at New Delhi Summit
‘Play Smart Not Spectacular’ Shahid Afridi On Pakistan’s Loss Against India In Asia Cup 2025
Bihar: PM Modi inaugurates interim terminal building at New Civil Enclave of Purnea Airport
EAM Jaishankar wishes Costa Rica on their Independence Day
Caught On Cam: Young Woman Gets Into A Fight After Getting Caught Smoking Inside The Train, Cries Later After The TC…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Cam: Young Woman Gets Into A Fight After Getting Caught Smoking Inside The Train, Cries Later After The TC…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Cam: Young Woman Gets Into A Fight After Getting Caught Smoking Inside The Train, Cries Later After The TC…
Caught On Cam: Young Woman Gets Into A Fight After Getting Caught Smoking Inside The Train, Cries Later After The TC…
Caught On Cam: Young Woman Gets Into A Fight After Getting Caught Smoking Inside The Train, Cries Later After The TC…
Caught On Cam: Young Woman Gets Into A Fight After Getting Caught Smoking Inside The Train, Cries Later After The TC…

QUICK LINKS