Caught On Cam: Anti-Immigration Activist Spotted Enjoying Onion Bhaji During Protest In London, Internet Loses Its Mind
Caught On Cam: Anti-Immigration Activist Spotted Enjoying Onion Bhaji During Protest In London, Internet Loses Its Mind

A video from London’s far-right Unite the Kingdom march shows an anti-immigration activist buying Indian snack onion bhaji, sparking debate online. With over 7 million views, users discuss multiculturalism, immigration policies, and enjoying other cultures despite protest motives.

Demonstrators marched through central London waving the Union Jack and England's flag (Pic Credit: X)
Demonstrators marched through central London waving the Union Jack and England's flag (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 14, 2025 11:52:50 IST

A video of an anti-immigration activist, wearing the red and white St George Cross of England, purchasing an Indian snack in one of the far-right protests in London has led to a discussion on social media.

The video was captured on Saturday, on the Unite the Kingdom march, an event organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. The demonstration attracted more than 100,000 individuals and happened after a recent shooting of an American conservative commentator, Charlie Kirk.

According to ABC News, protesters gathered in central London to parade their flags, the Union Jack and the flag of England, and to chant slogans and wear MAGA caps and Israeli flags.

Far-Right Protest in London Goes Viral

As protesters headed southwards to Westminster after leaving the Southbank Centre chanting We want our country back, one protester was even caught on camera as he stopped to buy an onion bhaji, a street snack of Indian origin at a food stand.

One of the users, whom I will call X handle, tweeted the video saying, Can’t make this up.

Onion Bhaji at Anti-Immigration Protest:

The video received more than seven million views, and sparked a debate. There is no harm of enjoying other cultures and food of other people.

When other people attempt to ignore and pressurize them into assimilating to their culture, the problem lies in the fact that they are the immigrant or illegal immigrant. It is amazing to me to value other human beings and their past, one of the users wrote.

Another stated, “I see no issue. Not one of the ppl desires immigrants away. Another user stated that they would want illegals out.” 

This is the multiculturalism that the West is able to cope with. Be our food and do no more, A third user responded. It is not a racism protest brother, it is a protest against unlawful immigration. They are helping out these small businesses, responded a fourth user.

One of the biggest demonstrations of the far right in decades is currently being observed in London with around 110,000 people marching through the center of the city in a demonstration organized by one of the leaders of the far right Tommy Robinson. 

Tags: Anti-immigration protestanti-immigration-rallylondon-newsviral video

