Home > Offbeat > Watch: Peruvian Influencer Alejandra Argumedo Caught Shouting Racist Insults On Metro In Viral Video

A viral video shows Peruvian influencer Alejandra Argumedo shouting racist insults at metro passengers, mocking their heritage and animals like llamas. The clip sparked outrage, leading her to delete her Instagram and TikTok amid widespread backlash.

Peruvian influencer Alejandra Argumedo faces backlash after a viral video (Screengrab: X/@peru21noticias)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 23, 2025 09:30:05 IST

A viral clip has landed Peruvian influencer Alejandra Argumedo Alegre in the middle of a huge controversy, in which she can be seen yelling racist slurs at fellow travelers on a metro train. The 30-year-old influencer’s behaviour has set off online outrage, with many asking about the accountability of public figures.

In the video, Argumedo seems frustrated by the packed metro and insults, referring to her being treated “like an animal.” Confronted by another passenger, she persisted with insulting remarks that are directed at the people coming from the mountains of Peru, mocking their heritage as she giggled. The influencer also resorted to insulting comments referring to llamas, vicuñas, and alpacas, keeping the public wrath boiling.

Watch here:



In response to the uproar, Argumedo closed her Instagram and TikTok pages, effectively erasing her online profile. She had previously maintained an active social media presence and participated in the popular Hinchas al Aire podcast.

Social media users quickly condemned her behavior. One X user commented, “No matter how physically beautiful someone may be or how much of a millionaire they are, that does not give them the right to belittle, insult, or disrespect others.” Another remarked, “I don’t understand how there are such stupid people who don’t understand or forget that we’re in the era where everyone has a camera in their hand. They record everything, you’re screwed.”

The critics argue the incident shows the widespread problem of disrespect and prejudice in public, stressing the need for accountability, particularly with digital influencers who have huge followings.

The viral clip keeps going around, generating discussions regarding racism, privilege, and the duties of social media personalities in Peru and internationally.

Tags: Alejandra ArgumedoPeruvian Influencer viral videoviral video

