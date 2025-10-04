‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious

A Durga Puja pandal in Hooghly district of West Bengal has been making waves for its insensitive theme, inspired by the June 12 Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The disaster killed 265 people, 241 passengers on board the aircraft and 24 individuals on the ground when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college hospital after takeoff.

The viral video captures the back half of a partially inflated airplane jammed into what seems to be a building, illuminated in orange. To add to the spooky spectacle, a toy airplane travels down a rope from a building in the opposite direction towards the pandal. As it approaches the main exhibit, the lights on the pandal switch on and off dramatically, simulating the impact.

Not all Bongs, but Bongs always 🤡 pic.twitter.com/pjGnf594pI — desi mojito (@desimojito) October 3, 2025







While the video has reportedly been taken in Chakpur village, West Bengal, the authenticity of the video has not been independently confirmed by media sources.

The pandal has also invoked mass outrage on social media. A user said, “Celebrate the divine and honour the departed with empathy. This should be an occasion for introspection, not derision.” Others referred to the exhibit as “shocking” and “arrogant.”

Other users, however, argued in favour of the originality, stating that other pandals previously had enacted tragic episodes or political leaders. Earlier in the year, a Lord Ganesha pandal in Ahmedabad also replicated the Air India crash. West Bengal has witnessed a number of controversial Durga Puja pandals substitute traditional characters like Mahishasura with political leaders like Donald Trump, Muhammad Yunus, and Shehbaz Sharif.

The video has reignited discussions on sensitivity during religious festivals, raising questions about balancing creativity and respect for tragedy.

