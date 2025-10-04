LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift donald trump bcci arshdeep singh Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant rashmika mandanna Kangana Ranaut Taylor Swift
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > ‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious

‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious

A Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal went viral for recreating the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad, sparking outrage online. Netizens called it shocking and insensitive, reigniting debates on festival creativity versus respect for tragedies.

Netizens are outraged as a West Bengal Durga Puja pandal recreates the tragic Air India crash (Screengrab:X/@desimojito)
Netizens are outraged as a West Bengal Durga Puja pandal recreates the tragic Air India crash (Screengrab:X/@desimojito)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 4, 2025 18:27:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious

A Durga Puja pandal in Hooghly district of West Bengal has been making waves for its insensitive theme, inspired by the June 12 Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The disaster killed 265 people, 241 passengers on board the aircraft and 24 individuals on the ground when a Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical college hospital after takeoff.

The viral video captures the back half of a partially inflated airplane jammed into what seems to be a building, illuminated in orange. To add to the spooky spectacle, a toy airplane travels down a rope from a building in the opposite direction towards the pandal. As it approaches the main exhibit, the lights on the pandal switch on and off dramatically, simulating the impact.

Watch here:



While the video has reportedly been taken in Chakpur village, West Bengal, the authenticity of the video has not been independently confirmed by media sources.

The pandal has also invoked mass outrage on social media. A user said, “Celebrate the divine and honour the departed with empathy. This should be an occasion for introspection, not derision.” Others referred to the exhibit as “shocking” and “arrogant.”

Other users, however, argued in favour of the originality, stating that other pandals previously had enacted tragic episodes or political leaders. Earlier in the year, a Lord Ganesha pandal in Ahmedabad also replicated the Air India crash. West Bengal has witnessed a number of controversial Durga Puja pandals substitute traditional characters like Mahishasura with political leaders like Donald Trump, Muhammad Yunus, and Shehbaz Sharif.

The video has reignited discussions on sensitivity during religious festivals, raising questions about balancing creativity and respect for tragedy.

ALSO READ: Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 6:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: air india plane crashAir India Plane Crash Themed Pandalviral video

RELATED News

WATCH: India vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits Garba, Arshdeep Singh’s Viral Gesture Inspires Dance Moves In Mumbai
Turn Your Karwa Chauth Photos Into Stunning Festival Portraits With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI
Karwa Chauth 2025: Find Your Perfect Mehendi Match With Google Gemini AI
WATCH: Chicago Official Handcuffed By ICE Agents in Hospital, Video Sparks Outrage
This Country Hits Big Jackpot, Divers Recover 1000 Gold And Silver Coins, Rare Artifacts Worth Thousands Of Crores

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Singapore Grand Prix
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Visit India On First Official Trip, October 8–9
“Mana Gudi –Mana Balam” Movement Expands Vision For Temple-Centric Social Transformation
Massive Plantation Drive And Elephant Talk Mark Third Day Of Wildlife Week At Nehru Zoological Park Hyderabad
My Hero Academia Season 8 Begins: Deku And Class 1-A Face Their Final Battle In The Last War Arc
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
Tata Motors Demerger Tax Break Ahead of TATA Capital IPO On Oct 6: But Selling Shares Later Could Sting?
BRIEF-Kroger Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Over Possible Health Risk
Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison on Prostitution Charges, Abuse Highlighted in Court
Is BJP Rolling Out Red Carpet For TVK’s Vijay After The Karur Stampede?
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious
‘What The..Who does that?’: Viral Video Shows Air India Plane Crash-Themed Pandal, Internet Furious

QUICK LINKS