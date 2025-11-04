Who Is Sanjay Hinduja? Check His Education, Family Legacy, and Net Worth

Sanjay Hinduja is one of the leading businessmen of the Hinduja family, who also owns the multinational Hinduja Group. He is the offspring of the rich industrialist Gopichand Hinduja and has been a significant contributor to the business activities of the family. Sanjay Hinduja is the Chairman of Gulf Oil International Limited, which is one of the pillars of the Hinduja Group, a conglomerate that has a presence in various sectors such as automotive, oil and chemicals, banking and finance, IT, healthcare, trading, infrastructure, media, and real estate.

Sanjay Hinduja’s Education

Sanjay has a very hardworking education with an Economics and Psychology degree from Boston University. He has a really colorful career that includes mostly the finance and investment sectors, where he has had leading roles. He was the Managing Director and CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Finance since 2014, and earlier, he had even founded investment and consulting firms. He has a reputation for being a savvy businessman and consequently has been involved in high-end property ventures in London as well.

Sanjay Hinduja’s Net Worth

When it comes to net worth, Sanjay Hinduja is one of the lucky inheritors of the Hinduja family legacy, whose value was approximately $35 billion in 2025, thus placing them among the richest families in the UK and worldwide. Even though his personal wealth is not made public separately, it is still very much connected to the family fortune that has been built over the years through diverse business strategies. Sanjay Hinduja’s marriage to designer Anu Mahtani in 2015, though luxurious, was a public affair confirming his high-profile status.