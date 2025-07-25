  • Home>
5 Easy Steps to Make Authentic and Healthy Beetroot Idlis at Home This Weekend

Beetroot idli is a colorful and nutritious variation of the classic South Indian idlis. Made by blending grated or pureed beetroot into fermented idli batter, this dish offers the benefits of antioxidants, fiber, and essential nutrients without compromising on taste. Perfect for breakfast or brunch, it’s a healthy and visually appealing meal option for weekends or any day.

July 25, 2025
1/6

Prepare and Cook the Beetroot

Take the beetroot and peel it, and grate or puree it in a blender. You can also pan-fry it with a few mustard seeds and curry leaves for flavor.

2/6

Add to Idli Batter

You need to add the grated/pureed beetroot into the idli batter. Stir the mixture until it turns a pleasant pink color and the texture is smooth. Adjust the salt if necessary.

3/6

Grease The Idli Mould

Grease the idli plates lightly with some oil to prevent sticking. Pour the beetroot batter into the idli mould.

4/6

Steam The Idlis

You can steam the idlis on a stovetop steamer or on your pressure cooker (without the whistle) for 10–12 minutes until fully cooked and fluffy.

5/6

Cool and Serve

Allow the steamed idlis to cool down for a few minutes before demoulding, and serve while still warm with coconut chutney or sambar for an even healthier meal.

6/6

Disclaimer

This recipe is for general information and culinary inspiration. Individual results may vary based on ingredients used. Always consult a nutritionist or healthcare provider if you have specific dietary needs, allergies, or medical conditions.

