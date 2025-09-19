LIVE TV
5 Iconic Songs Of Zubeen Garg That Live Forever In Our Hearts

Tribute to Zubeen Garg

Can you imagine a world without Zubeen Garg’s voice? It feels unreal. He wasn’t just a singer, he was a part of our lives. Born on November 18, 1972, in Assam, Zubeen gave us songs that made us smile, cry, and feel every emotion in between. His song “Ya Ali” from Gangster (2006) made him a national star, but for the people of the Northeast, he was already a legend.

He sang in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Bodo, and more, thousands of songs, all from the heart. He also acted, composed, and stood up for causes he believed in.

In September 2025, during a scuba diving trip in Singapore, we lost him.

But his music?
It’s still here.
And always will be.

Here in this photo gallery with his top 5 iconic song,we pay our tributes to his exemplary singing skills and how he made an impact over the whole country with his songs….

'Ya Ali' – Film: Gangster (2006)
1/5

'Ya Ali' – Film: Gangster (2006)

This was his breakout hit in Bollywood.
A haunting romantic number that became a massive chartbuster across India.
It established him as a pan-India singing sensation.

"Pakeezah" – Assamese Album Song
2/5

'Pakeezah' – Assamese Album Song

One of his most iconic Assamese romantic songs.
Loved for its deep emotional connect and poetic lyrics.

"Dil Tu Hi Bataa" – Film: Krrish 3 (2013)
3/5

"Dil Tu Hi Bataa" – Film: Krrish 3 (2013)

A duet with Shreya Ghoshal.
Featured in a blockbuster superhero movie and widely appreciated for its melodic charm.

"Mon Jaai" – Film: Mon Jaai (Assamese, 2008)
4/5

"Mon Jaai" – Film: Mon Jaai (Assamese, 2008)

A deeply emotional and philosophical song.
Became a cult favorite among Assamese youth and is still celebrated.

"Maya" – Assamese Song
5/5

"Maya" – Assamese Song

Another Assamese hit, showcasing Zubeen's spiritual and experimental musical side.
Loved for its lyrical depth and fusion style.

