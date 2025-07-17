LIVE TV
6 Amazing Reasons to Add Tamarind (Imli) to Your Diet

Tamarind (Imli) offers numerous health benefits driven by its rich nutritional profile, packed with magnesium, fiber, antioxidants, and polyphenols. It helps reduce inflammation, supports digestion and heart health, regulates blood sugar, boosts immunity, and provides anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects. It is making it a plant-based remedy for lifestyle-related conditions.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 17, 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Aids Digestion

Naturally occurring acids in tamarind, along with its fiber and tartaric acid content, are mild laxatives. They help relieve constipation, reduce bloating, and promote good bowel movements.

Maintains Body Weight

Tamarind contains a high fiber content and contains substances such as hydroxycitric acid (HCA). It blocks appetite and might also interfere with the absorption of fat to maintain a healthy body weight.

Supports Immunity

The tamarind strengthens the immune system and extinguishes oxidative damage or inflammation because of its antioxidants, polyphenols-flavonoids, and vitamins C and B.

Improves Heart Health

The tamarind reduces LDL-cholesterol ("bad" cholesterol), raises HDL-cholesterol ("good" cholesterol), reduces blood pressure from potassium and magnesium, and stimulates cardiovascular functions.

Good for the skin

The natural acids and antioxidants present in tamarind are believed to exfoliate, brighten, and calm the skin has traditionally been used for rashes and to brighten the skin.

May Help Manage Diabetes

Tamarind has a low glycemic index, inhibits carbohydrate‑digesting enzymes (α‑amylase, α‑glucosidase). This may modestly help regulate blood sugar, though more human studies are needed.

