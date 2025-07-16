LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
Live TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble Nimisha Priya Cessna 172 hijack Canada Delhi schools bomb threat 24 carat gold price GIFT Nifty Fauja Singh EU-Israel Gaza aid deal Anil Kumble
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health

6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health

Procrastination impacts mental health by increasing stress, lowering self-esteem, disturbing sleep, straining relationships, and fueling depression through a destructive cycle of emotional and psychological avoidance.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 1:43 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health - Photo Gallery
1/7

Stress and Anxiety

Procrastination causes panic at the last minute and overwhelms your mind. Anxiety builds as pressure for unfinished work piles up, and the thinking brain stays at this level of low-grade stress.

6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health - Photo Gallery
2/7

Erosion of Self-Esteem

If one procrastinates repeatedly, this only results in feelings of failure and doubt. You may start believing you cannot do it, thereby hurting your confidence and even making it harder to start or complete the next task.

6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health - Photo Gallery
3/7

Depression

Chronic procrastination can lead to feelings of guilt, despair, and lack of motivation, a major set of signs of depression. The emotional weight of procrastination may cause a downward spiral that is very difficult to escape.

6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health - Photo Gallery
4/7

Sleep Disturbances

Procrastination means that double late nights are spent working. A late night disrupts the body's very sick glue of circadian rhythms-from which consequences of poor rest, tiredness, and brooding come forth-further compromising one's emotional well-being.

6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health - Photo Gallery
5/7

Negative Effects on Relations

Inability to meet deadlines and the plethora of broken promises and unfulfillment of duties engender friction among the relatives or even undermine their trust and subsequent warming in conflicts, bitterness, or unfathomability.

6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health - Photo Gallery
6/7

Cycle of Avoidance

Procrastination creates a whirlpool: avoiding a task creates stress, which in turn fuels more avoidance. Breaking free becomes harder over time, deepening mental fatigue and emotional burnout.

6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health - Photo Gallery
7/7

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only. It does not replace professional medical or psychological advice. Please consult a qualified expert for diagnosis or treatment guidance.

6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health - Photo Gallery
6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health - Photo Gallery
6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health - Photo Gallery
6 Smart Ways Procrastination Messes With Your Mental Health - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?