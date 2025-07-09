LIVE TV
  • 7 Beautiful Pink-Colored Birds Found Around The World

7 Beautiful Pink-Colored Birds Found Around The World

Pink birds are one of the prettiest creatures in nature. They’re nature’s softest showstoppers. They turn heads whenever they fly. Here are 7 stunning pink-colored birds from around the world that you’ll absolutely love.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 9, 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
7 Beautiful Pink-Colored Birds Found Around The World - Gallery Image
1/7

American Flamingo

Found in the Caribbean and northern South America, this one is the most iconic pink bird. They get their color from a diet including shrimps and algae.

7 Beautiful Pink-Colored Birds Found Around The World - Gallery Image
2/7

Roseate Spoonbill

Found in the Americas, especially South America and Florida, these birds are known for their long spoon-shaped bill and bright pink feathers.

7 Beautiful Pink-Colored Birds Found Around The World - Gallery Image
3/7

Major Mitchell's Cockatoo (Pink Cockatoo)

These birds are native to Australia. They have a striking colorful crest and soft pink underparts. They are very pretty.

7 Beautiful Pink-Colored Birds Found Around The World - Gallery Image
4/7

Pink Robin

These are found in Tasmania and southeastern Australia. The males of this species have a rosy-pink chest and belly with grey-black feathers elsewhere.

7 Beautiful Pink-Colored Birds Found Around The World - Gallery Image
5/7

Galah (Rose-breasted Cockatoo)

These birds are very common in Australia. They have a pink chest and face with light grey wings. When you see them, you'll be amazed.

7 Beautiful Pink-Colored Birds Found Around The World - Gallery Image
6/7

Scarlet Ibis (Jucenile or Diet-Deficient)

They're native to South America and the Caribbean. Though mostly red, young or diet-deficient birds appear pale pink.

7 Beautiful Pink-Colored Birds Found Around The World - Gallery Image
7/7

Pink-headed Fruit Dove

They are found in Indonesia. The males of this species have a gorgeous rose-pink head and neck, with a green body.


