7 Beautiful Pink-Colored Birds Found Around The World
Pink birds are one of the prettiest creatures in nature. They’re nature’s softest showstoppers. They turn heads whenever they fly. Here are 7 stunning pink-colored birds from around the world that you’ll absolutely love.
American Flamingo
Found in the Caribbean and northern South America, this one is the most iconic pink bird. They get their color from a diet including shrimps and algae.
Roseate Spoonbill
Found in the Americas, especially South America and Florida, these birds are known for their long spoon-shaped bill and bright pink feathers.
Major Mitchell's Cockatoo (Pink Cockatoo)
These birds are native to Australia. They have a striking colorful crest and soft pink underparts. They are very pretty.
Pink Robin
These are found in Tasmania and southeastern Australia. The males of this species have a rosy-pink chest and belly with grey-black feathers elsewhere.
Galah (Rose-breasted Cockatoo)
These birds are very common in Australia. They have a pink chest and face with light grey wings. When you see them, you'll be amazed.
Scarlet Ibis (Jucenile or Diet-Deficient)
They're native to South America and the Caribbean. Though mostly red, young or diet-deficient birds appear pale pink.
Pink-headed Fruit Dove
They are found in Indonesia. The males of this species have a gorgeous rose-pink head and neck, with a green body.
