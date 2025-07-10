LIVE TV
  • 7 Blockbusters That Celebrate Neetu Singh & Rishi Kapoor: Bollywood’s Iconic Romantic Duo

7 Blockbusters That Celebrate Neetu Singh & Rishi Kapoor: Bollywood’s Iconic Romantic Duo


 Explore 7 memorable films starring Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor, a duo whose sparkling chemistry lit up Bollywood in the 1970s. From playful comedies to timeless romances, these movies showcase why they remain one of Indian cinema’s favorite on-screen pairs.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 10, 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
1/7

Khel Khel Mein (1975)

A youthful thriller mixed with romance and catchy songs like “Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge.” Their chemistry truly sparkled in this fun caper about college pranksters who stumble into crime.

2/7

Rafoo Chakkar (1975)

Inspired by Some Like It Hot, this comedy sees Rishi and Paintal disguise themselves as women to escape gangsters, with Neetu as the charming love interest. A laugh riot showcasing their playful dynamic.

3/7

Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

Though not paired opposite each other, this multi-starrer features them in significant roles within Yash Chopra’s poetic romance spanning generations. Their youthful energy balanced the intense love story.

4/7

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

An all-time classic, with Neetu playing Dr. Salma opposite Rishi Kapoor’s Akbar. Their adorable romance and memorable songs added to the masala magic of this blockbuster.

5/7

Doosra Aadmi (1977)

A more intense drama, this film explores complexities of love and past relationships. Neetu and Rishi’s pairing provided the fresh innocence amidst the mature themes.

6/7

Jhoota Kahin Ka (1979)

A romantic comedy where Rishi plays a mischievous young man with Neetu opposite him, getting caught up in humorous misunderstandings and mistaken identities.

7/7

Duniya Meri Jeb Mein (1979)

A mix of action, crime, and romance, this film paired them yet again, showing their effortless screen bond in a story involving deceit and brotherhood.

