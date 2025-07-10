- Home>
- 7 Blockbusters That Celebrate Neetu Singh & Rishi Kapoor: Bollywood’s Iconic Romantic Duo
Explore 7 memorable films starring Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor, a duo whose sparkling chemistry lit up Bollywood in the 1970s. From playful comedies to timeless romances, these movies showcase why they remain one of Indian cinema’s favorite on-screen pairs.
Khel Khel Mein (1975)
A youthful thriller mixed with romance and catchy songs like “Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge.” Their chemistry truly sparkled in this fun caper about college pranksters who stumble into crime.
Rafoo Chakkar (1975)
Inspired by Some Like It Hot, this comedy sees Rishi and Paintal disguise themselves as women to escape gangsters, with Neetu as the charming love interest. A laugh riot showcasing their playful dynamic.
Kabhi Kabhie (1976)
Though not paired opposite each other, this multi-starrer features them in significant roles within Yash Chopra’s poetic romance spanning generations. Their youthful energy balanced the intense love story.
Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)
An all-time classic, with Neetu playing Dr. Salma opposite Rishi Kapoor’s Akbar. Their adorable romance and memorable songs added to the masala magic of this blockbuster.
Doosra Aadmi (1977)
A more intense drama, this film explores complexities of love and past relationships. Neetu and Rishi’s pairing provided the fresh innocence amidst the mature themes.
Jhoota Kahin Ka (1979)
A romantic comedy where Rishi plays a mischievous young man with Neetu opposite him, getting caught up in humorous misunderstandings and mistaken identities.
Duniya Meri Jeb Mein (1979)
A mix of action, crime, and romance, this film paired them yet again, showing their effortless screen bond in a story involving deceit and brotherhood.