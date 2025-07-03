Live Tv
7 Countries You Must Visit For their National Animals

Every country has a majestic animal which symbolizes history, culture, spirit and sometimes even myth! If you are a nature lover, here are 7 countries you must visit for their one of a kind national animals.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 3, 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
India- Bengal Tiger

Bengal tigers are fierce, majestic and symbolic of power. They are featured in mythology and Indian currency.

Australia - Red Kangaroo

Known for their powerful legs and hopping motions. Red kangaroos are so iconic they are on the national emblem.

China- Giant Panda

Giant pandas are gentle bamboo-eaters, they are symbol of peace and conservation. China uses the panda in diplomatic relations.

New Zealand- Kiwi

Kiwis are flightless nocturnal and adorable odd. Locals proudly call themselves "kiwis" too!

South Africa- Springbok

Springbok are a swift antelope known for their graceful leaps. It is also the mascot of South Africa's national rugby team.

Scotland (UK)- Unicorn

Unicorn is a mythical creature. It is a symbol of purity and strength, featured in Scotland's coat of arms.

Japan- Japanese Green Pheasant

Green Pheasant is a beautiful bird with shimmering feathers in Japanese folklores. It is considered a messenger of the gods.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

