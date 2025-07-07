LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Live TV
TRENDING |
brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 8 Beautiful Green Colored Birds: From Forests To Gardens Explore Birds That Thrive In India’s Natural Habitats

8 Beautiful Green Colored Birds: From Forests To Gardens Explore Birds That Thrive In India’s Natural Habitats

India is home to many beautiful green colored Birds that stand out their vibrant features and charming presence. Their striking appearance and melodious calls make them a favorite among birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. These birds highlight the rich diversity of India’s wildlife and importance of protecting natural habitats. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
8 Beautiful Green Colored Birds: From Forests To Gardens Explore Birds That Thrive In India’s Natural Habitats - Gallery Image
1/8

Rose-ringed Parakeet

A bright green parrot with a red ring around the male's neck. They are found in gardens, cities, and farmlands.

8 Beautiful Green Colored Birds: From Forests To Gardens Explore Birds That Thrive In India’s Natural Habitats - Gallery Image
2/8

Plum Headed Parakeet

They are smaller than the Rose ringed Parakeet, males have a purplish-red head. They are often found in wooden areas.

8 Beautiful Green Colored Birds: From Forests To Gardens Explore Birds That Thrive In India’s Natural Habitats - Gallery Image
3/8

Alexandrine Parakeet

Large green parrot with red shoulder patch and maroon beak. They are found in urban parks and forests.

8 Beautiful Green Colored Birds: From Forests To Gardens Explore Birds That Thrive In India’s Natural Habitats - Gallery Image
4/8

Green Bee-eater

A small slender bird with bright green feathers and a long tail. They are common near water and in open fields.

8 Beautiful Green Colored Birds: From Forests To Gardens Explore Birds That Thrive In India’s Natural Habitats - Gallery Image
5/8

Vernal Hanging Parrot

A tiny green parrot often seen hanging upside down while feeding on fruits. They are found in southern and northeastern forests.

8 Beautiful Green Colored Birds: From Forests To Gardens Explore Birds That Thrive In India’s Natural Habitats - Gallery Image
6/8

Indian Pitta

Multicolored bird, its bright green back stands out. They are known for their short tail and whistling call.

8 Beautiful Green Colored Birds: From Forests To Gardens Explore Birds That Thrive In India’s Natural Habitats - Gallery Image
7/8

Common Emerald Dove

This doge has shimmering green wings and a pinkish head. They are often seen walking on forest floors.

8 Beautiful Green Colored Birds: From Forests To Gardens Explore Birds That Thrive In India’s Natural Habitats - Gallery Image
8/8

Jerdon's Leafbird

A vibrant green bird with a blue throat in males. It camouflages well among leaves in wooden areas.

Disclaimer: The content provided here is just for informational purposes.

8 Beautiful Green Colored Birds: From Forests To Gardens Explore Birds That Thrive In India’s Natural Habitats - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?