8 Beautiful Green Colored Birds: From Forests To Gardens Explore Birds That Thrive In India’s Natural Habitats
India is home to many beautiful green colored Birds that stand out their vibrant features and charming presence. Their striking appearance and melodious calls make them a favorite among birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. These birds highlight the rich diversity of India’s wildlife and importance of protecting natural habitats.
Rose-ringed Parakeet
A bright green parrot with a red ring around the male's neck. They are found in gardens, cities, and farmlands.
Plum Headed Parakeet
They are smaller than the Rose ringed Parakeet, males have a purplish-red head. They are often found in wooden areas.
Alexandrine Parakeet
Large green parrot with red shoulder patch and maroon beak. They are found in urban parks and forests.
Green Bee-eater
A small slender bird with bright green feathers and a long tail. They are common near water and in open fields.
Vernal Hanging Parrot
A tiny green parrot often seen hanging upside down while feeding on fruits. They are found in southern and northeastern forests.
Indian Pitta
Multicolored bird, its bright green back stands out. They are known for their short tail and whistling call.
Common Emerald Dove
This doge has shimmering green wings and a pinkish head. They are often seen walking on forest floors.
Jerdon's Leafbird
A vibrant green bird with a blue throat in males. It camouflages well among leaves in wooden areas.
