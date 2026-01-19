Actress Pooja Hegde Recalls SLAPPING Pan India Co-Star Over Misbehaviour | Age, Net Worth, Controversies & Love Life Revealed
Bollywood and South cinema star Pooja Hegde recently opened up about a shocking incident on a Pan India film set where she had to slap her co-star due to his misbehaviour. Known for her stunning looks and powerful screen presence. Pooja has always been vocal about professionalism in the film industry. Fans and media alike were intrigued by her candid revelation, highlighting her no-nonsense attitude.
Age and Early Life
Pooja Hegde was born on 13 October 1990, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She is 35 years old. She grew up in Mumbai and initially pursued a career in modeling, which later paved the way for her acting debut in Telugu cinema.
Net Worth
As of 2026, Pooja Hegde’s estimated net worth is ₹50 crore, earned through her work in films, modeling assignments, and brand endorsements. She continues to be one of the most sought-after actresses in the Indian film industry.
Pooja Hegde Slaps The Co-Star
During the shoot, Pooja Hegde’s co-star entered her caravan without permission and behaved in a way she found obscene and disrespectful, leaving her upset and unsure how to react. She eventually lost patience and pushed him away even slapping him before he left. After the incident, she decided not to work with him and her scenes were filmed using a body double.
Love Life
Actress Pooja Hegde is currently single and fully focused on her acting career, consistently dismissing dating rumors linking her to co-stars like Salman Khan and Rohan Mehra. While she was rumored to be involved with Salman during Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and speculated to be dating Rohan Mehra after they were seen together, Hegde clarified that she is enjoying being single, values her work, and considers Rohan just a good friend, emphasizing her dedication to her film journey.
Controversies
Pooja Hegde has faced several controversies throughout her career, though she has clarified many of them. She was heavily trolled for calling her hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo a Tamil movie, sparking backlash from Telugu fans. Her comments linking South cinema to an “obsession with the navel” also drew criticism, which she later explained were misinterpreted, emphasizing her love for Telugu films. Rumors of diva-like behavior and set demands circulated, including an alleged fallout with Prabhas during Radhe Shyam. Additionally, a social media incident involving Samantha Ruth Prabhu, triggered by a hacked Instagram post, led to fan wars before both actresses addressed it to calm the situation.
Disclaimer
The information provided is based on publicly available sources and interviews. Net worth, personal incidents, and relationships may change over time.