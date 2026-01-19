Actress Pooja Hegde Recalls SLAPPING Pan India Co-Star Over Misbehaviour | Age, Net Worth, Controversies & Love Life Revealed

Controversies

Pooja Hegde has faced several controversies throughout her career, though she has clarified many of them. She was heavily trolled for calling her hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo a Tamil movie, sparking backlash from Telugu fans. Her comments linking South cinema to an “obsession with the navel” also drew criticism, which she later explained were misinterpreted, emphasizing her love for Telugu films. Rumors of diva-like behavior and set demands circulated, including an alleged fallout with Prabhas during Radhe Shyam. Additionally, a social media incident involving Samantha Ruth Prabhu, triggered by a hacked Instagram post, led to fan wars before both actresses addressed it to calm the situation.