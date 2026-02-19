LIVE TV
Aditi Rao Hydari: 5 ‘SEXY’ Bikini Pics That Went Viral On Social Media | Hot Photos

Aditi Rao Hydari is celebrating her birthday today, and fans can’t keep calm! Known for her royal elegance and stunning screen presence, the actress has surprised everyone with her bold and sizzling bikini avatars. Get ready to see Aditi Rao Hydari like never before. 

Aditi Rao Hydari in Laced Bikini
1/6
Aditi Rao Hydari: 5 ‘SEXY’ Bikini Pics That Went Viral On Social Media | Hot Photos

Aditi Rao Hydari in Laced Bikini

Aditi Rao Hydari goes bold with a laced black bikini with sleek straps. She paired it with a matching black lace bottom.

Aditi Rao Hydari Flaunts Necklineq
2/6

Aditi Rao Hydari Flaunts Neckline

Aditi Rao Hydari flaunts her deep plunging neckline with a body hugging grey top. She goes for wavy hair and nude makeup.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Ruffle Bikini
3/6

Aditi Rao Hydari in Ruffle Bikini

Aditi Rao Hydari turns the heat up in a black ruffle bikini with a deep sweetheart neckline. She paired it with a matching bottom and layered it with a see through shrug.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Black Bralette
4/6

Aditi Rao Hydari in Black Bralette

Aditi Rao Hydari looks screaming hot in a black leather bralette with a deep neckline. She layered it with a laced black shrug and a tie around the waistline.

Aditi Rao Hydari in White Swimsuit
5/6

Aditi Rao Hydari in White Swimsuit

Aditi Rao Hydari turns heads in a deep plunging and halter-neckline white swimsuit with bold cutouts around the waistline.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

The images used in this article are sourced from publicly available platforms and belong to their respective copyright owners. This feature is intended purely for entertainment and fan appreciation.

