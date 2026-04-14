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Home > Elections > ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check at results.cisce.org Using UID, Index Number

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check at results.cisce.org Using UID, Index Number

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to declare the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026.

ICSE Class 10 Result 2026
ICSE Class 10 Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 14, 2026 13:56:34 IST

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ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check at results.cisce.org Using UID, Index Number

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to declare the ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon. The date and time for the announcement of the result have not been confirmed, but following the trend of previous years, it should be declared in the last week of April.

The result of the ICSE Class 10 exam will be declared soon, and students can check the result of the ICSE Class 10 exam 2026 online through the use of their identification number or UID.

When will the result of ICSE 10th exam 2026 be declared

Following the trend of previous years, the result of the ICSE Class 10 exam 2026 is also expected to be announced in the last week of April. Last year, the result of the ICSE Class 10 exam 2025 was announced on 30th April at 11 am.

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So the result of the ICSE Class 10 exam 2026 will also be announced around the same time. But students should wait for the result declaration time and date from CISCE.

Where can I check the result of ICSE Class 10 exam 2026 online

After the result is announced, students can check the result of the ICSE Class 10 exam 2026 through the following portals: results.cisce.org and cisce.org.

These result portals will contain the result link for students to check their results. Students can also download their results here.

How to download the ICSE marksheet through UID and Index Number

The students can use the following steps to download the ICSE Class 10 marksheet.

  • Enter the result portal
  • Click ICSE (Class 10) from the Course drop-down menu
  • Enter Unique ID (UID), Index Number, and captcha number
  • Click on Show Result.
  • The result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download or print the provisional marksheet

Students should keep their admit cards handy to find out the required login credentials.

Can ICSE Result 2026 be checked through SMS or DigiLocker

Students can also check through other means if the result website is overloaded. SMS Type: ICSE <Unique ID> Send to: 09248082883. And your result will be sent by an SMS through DigiLocker.

Students can log in to DigiLocker to download the digitally signed marksheet by selecting ICSE Class 10 Result.

When were ICSE Class 10 conducted in 2026

The ICSE class 10 board exams of 2026 were conducted from 17th February to 30th March, 2026, and the evaluation is in progress.

With the result expected soon, students are eager to see how they have performed so that they can decide their next destination.

What to do after checking ICSE Result 2026

After downloading the marksheet, students must verify that all the details are correct, including the name, marks subject-wise and overall result. In case of any discrepancies, kindly bring them to the notice of the school authorities.

The ICSE result of class 10 is a key indicator that decides the future of the students, especially when it comes to higher education and stream selection, which is why the students need to keep themselves updated with the latest information and have their login details handy as soon as the results are out.

Also Read: RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam Date 2026 Out, Check CBT Schedule, Admit Card and Exam Details

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Tags: ICSE Class 10ICSE Class 10 examICSE Class 10 ResultICSE marksheetICSE Result 2026

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ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check at results.cisce.org Using UID, Index Number

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ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check at results.cisce.org Using UID, Index Number
ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check at results.cisce.org Using UID, Index Number
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ICSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon, Check at results.cisce.org Using UID, Index Number

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