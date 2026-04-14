LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran Bihar CM CSK vs KKR Bollywood memes two grooms one bride 33 percent reservation women china chatbot ai Noida Mumbai concert babar azam baby head severed in UP Delhi Dehradun corridor Ashok Kharat Viral MMS N Chandrasekaran
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > RG Kar Rape Case To I-PAC Row: Top Controversies That Shook Mamata Government- Is West Bengal Witnessing An Anti-Incumbency Wave?

RG Kar Rape Case To I-PAC Row: Top Controversies That Shook Mamata Government- Is West Bengal Witnessing An Anti-Incumbency Wave?

From RG Kar rape case to I-PAC row, scandals and probes put Mamata govt under pressure: will anti-incumbency shape Bengal polls?

Will anti-incumbency shape Bengal polls?(Photo: ANI)
Will anti-incumbency shape Bengal polls?(Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 14, 2026 17:23:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

RG Kar Rape Case To I-PAC Row: Top Controversies That Shook Mamata Government- Is West Bengal Witnessing An Anti-Incumbency Wave?

With the Assembly elections in West Bengal coming up on April 23, political atmosphere in the state has taken a sharp turn to the more charged, with the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) under intense scrutiny. In the last few years, a slew of high-profile controversies covering corruption scandals, administrative lapses and law and order crisis have dominated the headlines and public imagination. While the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leniently portrays the state of affairs as normal, the opposition, especially the BJP, is aggressively portraying them as indicative of governance failure. As voters are lined up to cast their votes, a question hangs in the air now: will these controversies trigger an anti-incumbency wave in the state?

Has the RG Kar rape and murder case confused the political process?

The horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in August 2024 reverberated across the country. The incident produced furious clamor over safety of women and security of medical professionals at work places.

The subsequent concerns about the conduct of the investigation by Kolkata Police led to the Calcutta High Court moving the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Supreme Court of India intervened, pointed out the lapses and constituted a national task force.

You Might Be Interested In

Massive protests, including a 42-day strike by the junior doctors, further added to the pressure on the state government. Although the accused was eventually convicted, the ongoing criticism continued as the family of the victim and a section of society was dissatisfied with the life sentence. The case continues to be a politically sensitive issue in the elections.

Why is the teacher recruitment scam still haunting the government?

The multi-crore “cash-for-jobs” scam of irregularities in the recruitment of more than 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff remains as one of biggest corruption allegations against the TMC rule.

Both ED and CBI probes had exposed the tampering of merit lists, OMR sheets, and the alleged appointment of professors and teachers on bribes. The arrest of former minister Partha Chatterjee and recovering a huge amount of cash was a major hit to the government’s image.

The recent raids and ongoing investigations have kept the subject alive, reaffirming the opposition’s assertions of a culture of corruption.

Is the Narada and Rose Valley scam still influencing the voters?

There is a lingering effect of the past scams of Narada and Rose Valley. Narada sting operation showed some senior TMC leaders accepting bribes on camera and raised serious ethical concerns.

The multi-crore Rose Valley scam, which involved the arrests of senior leaders, added to the image of financial misdeeds in the ruling establishment.

These cases are not recent, but they are still political weapons, often used by opposition parties to question the integrity of the government.

Governance failures and infrastructure controversies?

The 2016 Vivekananda Road Flyover collapse that killed 27 people sparked impeachment proceedings over corruption and negligence in infrastructure projects.

The alleged Film City scam involving the Prayag Group has once again cast a spotlight on potential improprieties in large-scale projects, with investigations pointing to potential links to the political establishment.

Incidents like these have been part of a broader narrative of governance failures, especially given the public safety and infrastructural concerns.

Is I-PAC row becoming a political flashpoint?

The current controversy over the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has led to a political showdown.

The ED’s raids on the firm involved in a money laundering investigation in an alleged coal smuggling case sparked a direct confrontation between the Centre and state government. Mamata Banerjee was quick to accuse agencies of political vendetta, alleging that the move was to gain access to TMC’s election strategy data.

The ED, on the other hand, asserts that the probe is legitimate. The Supreme Court legal escalation has made things more complicated than just this, which has now become a debate on federalism and abuse of investigative agencies.

Is anti-incumbency wave sweeping West Bengal?

These controversies, on the grounds of corruption, law and order, governance and Centre-State friction have certainly posed a problem for the ruling TMC.

The BJP, on the other hand, has taken advantage of public anger by fielding the mother of RG Kar victim as a candidate, turning personal loss into a political weapon. Mamata Banerjee relies on herself and her welfare schemes to counter the negative image.

Whether public anger will translate into an anti-incumbency wave or not will ultimately be decided by the voter’s minds. But one thing is for sure, this is not just a governance election, but a test of faith, accountability and the political future of the state.

ALSO READ: Bihar Gets First BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary To Lead Key State As Chief Minister Marking End To Nitish Kumar Era, Grand Oath-Taking Tomorrow

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assembly Elections 2026assemblyelection-hero-3I-PAC rowmamata banerjeeMamata Banerjee controversiesRG Kar Rape casewest bengal assembly election 2026

RELATED News

Delhi Police Crack Down On Fake Bike Parts Racket In Karol Bagh; Two Arrested In Major Raid Operation

Bihar Gets First BJP CM: Samrat Choudhary To Lead Key State As Chief Minister Marking End To Nitish Kumar Era, Grand Oath-Taking Tomorrow

Roadgiant vs Other Bicycle Options in India (Detailed Comparison 2026)

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Amit Shah Warns ‘TMC Goons Not to Step Out’, Targets Mamata Banerjee Ahead of Crucial Polls

Merino Onboards Pankaj Kapur for New Campaign Spotlighting Health, Durability and Everyday Reliability in Furniture

LATEST NEWS

‘The U.S. Should Not Be The World Policeman’, American Combat Veteran Rips into Iran-War Strategy

UP Board Result 2026 Expected Soon at upmsp.edu.in, Check Result Date, Time and How to Download

HYBE Eyes Hanumankind? BTS Agency ‘Keen’ On Collaboration With Dhurandhar’s Rapper

Volkswagen Introduces Taigun Facelift With 40+ Updates, New Design Elements, And Enhanced Safety, Check All Features And Price

RG Kar Rape Case To I-PAC Row: Top Controversies That Shook Mamata Government- Is West Bengal Witnessing An Anti-Incumbency Wave?

IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead SRH Again? Report Says Cricket Australia Likely to Issue NOC Soon; Return Date Revealed

China’s 4-Point Peace Proposal For US-Iran War: An Offer By Xi Jinping After Talks In Pakistan Failed

Why Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Leak May Be More Damaging Than It Looks

Pune Temperature Crosses 40°C, IMD Says Hotter Days Ahead For Mumbai And Maharashtra; Check This Week’s Heatwave Forecast

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 22- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RG Kar Rape Case To I-PAC Row: Top Controversies That Shook Mamata Government- Is West Bengal Witnessing An Anti-Incumbency Wave?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RG Kar Rape Case To I-PAC Row: Top Controversies That Shook Mamata Government- Is West Bengal Witnessing An Anti-Incumbency Wave?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RG Kar Rape Case To I-PAC Row: Top Controversies That Shook Mamata Government- Is West Bengal Witnessing An Anti-Incumbency Wave?
RG Kar Rape Case To I-PAC Row: Top Controversies That Shook Mamata Government- Is West Bengal Witnessing An Anti-Incumbency Wave?
RG Kar Rape Case To I-PAC Row: Top Controversies That Shook Mamata Government- Is West Bengal Witnessing An Anti-Incumbency Wave?
RG Kar Rape Case To I-PAC Row: Top Controversies That Shook Mamata Government- Is West Bengal Witnessing An Anti-Incumbency Wave?

QUICK LINKS